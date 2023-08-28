What Is Cyber Insurance and Does My Business Need It?

Cyber insurance is a type of insurance that covers the financial losses that a business may incur as a result of a cyberattack. This can include the cost of investigating the attack, repairing or replacing damaged data, notifying customers of a data breach, and defending against lawsuits.

Cyberattacks are becoming increasingly common and sophisticated, and they can have a devastating financial impact on businesses of all sizes. The costs related to hacks and security breaches can easily be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and are often in the millions of dollars.

If your business collects, stores, or uses any sensitive data, you need cyber insurance. This includes data such as customer names, addresses, phone numbers, credit card numbers, and Social Security numbers.

Even if you don’t think your business is a target for cyberattacks, it’s important to have cyber insurance in place just in case. It’s common for owners of small businesses to believe cybercriminals focus on larger businesses. However, small companies also face significant risks since they may be seen as “softer” targets with less-sophisticated digital defenses.

What Does Cyber Insurance Cover?

Here are some of the expenses that cyber insurance can cover:

The cost of investigating a cyberattack

The cost of repairing or replacing damaged data

The cost of notifying customers of a data breach

The cost of defending against lawsuits

The cost of hiring public relations consultants to manage the fallout from a data breach

The cost of providing credit monitoring to customers who were affected by a data breach

Cyber insurance can also provide coverage for other expenses that may arise as a result of a cyberattack, such as:

Business interruption costs

Loss of income

Legal fees

Regulatory fines

Reputational damage

What Are the Benefits of Cyber Insurance for Small Businesses?

If your business is the victim of a cyberattack, cyber insurance can help you recover financially and get back on your feet. It can also help you protect your customers’ data and avoid costly lawsuits.

Here are some of the ways having cyber insurance can be to your company’s advantage:

It can help you recover financially from a cyberattack.

It can protect your customers’ data.

It can help you avoid costly lawsuits.

It can give you peace of mind knowing that you are protected in the event of a cyberattack.

Get Assistance From Cyber Insurance Experts