Keith Barkalow (left) and Demetrius Perry (right) spray down Perry’s lawnmower during the second Iowa City Repair Cafe at the Eastside Recycling Center on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Numerous volunteers who specialized in different trades repaired household items from fans to lawnmowers. Barkalow has been fixing up lawnmowers and other machinery for about six years, repairing items at his home and also helping community members.