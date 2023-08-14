A Petition to Permanently Change the Word ‘Soccer’ to ‘Football’ After Lionel Messi’s Debut

The world of American soccer or I might take the liberty to say ‘football’ has completely changed since the debut of one man. Not just any man but one of the greatest, fiercest, and classiest footballers to grace the game. A name that is synonymous with each stroke of the Greatest-of-All-Time.

Lionel Andres Messi with his newfound MLS project is changing the way Americans think about the biggest game in the world. A nation that values Basketball, Baseball, and American Football (RUGBY) above everything else is slowly moving its hearts toward a sport that is popular in the world’s remotest parts.

Presently, the U.S. is not even in the competitive picture when it comes to global dominance because of its weak soccer infrastructure and market attraction. However, this situation can most likely change with the global coverage and magnetism a star among stars brings to the table.

The Debut

The debut alone was the talk of the town generating as much buzz in the sports entertainment industry as the Superbowl or NBA Finals. Prominent celebrities from all over the world raced to the stadium to witness the giant in all his might and glory.

Prominent industry superstars from the likes of Kim Kardashian, DJ Khaled, Serena Williams, Lebron James, and many others gathered at the venue with their kids to witness something extraordinary – a dream debut. Lifting his team from a draw by scoring a last-minute winner from a freekick that even made David Beckham shed tears of joy.

A great freekick maestro in his own right, we believe Messi winning the match for a rock-bottom team at the bottom of the Western Conference, might have jogged back the memory of his career-defining freekick against Greece in 2001.

The Second Coming

What followed the debut was even bigger than the entirety of American soccer. Messi went on a roll by scoring twice in his next match against Atlanta United while creating chances for his teammates and dominating the game all around the park.

A few days back he again shocked his critics by scoring two more goals against a top side, Orlando City. The current events are beckoning a second coming for the GOAT. A magician that saw a minor dip during his time in France might be returning to his very best to captivate the audience for the last time.

A New Era

This is undoubtedly the start of a new era and with-it soccer in the US will never be the same. The impact of this little man from Rosario Argentina is so big that the MLS management is even changing the injury-prone artificial turf around the country to save their cash cow from getting an injury.

Wondering why the other team and MLS are doing it for one player?

Well, if Lionel Messi gets injured the bulk of the ongoing ticket sales, media buzz, sponsorships, and big deals will die with him. So, the key to MLS and Football’s future success as a major stakeholder in sports entertainment all depends on Messi.

Off the Pitch

Besides bringing attention to the league and strengthening its reputation, Messi’s lasting impact is reigniting the love for football in the heart of the American community, especially the Spanish community which comprises almost 20% of the entire American population. Moreover, the commercial potential does not end here as football is equally famous in the neighboring South American countries.

Additionally, the league itself is improving through the removal of many financial restrictions that stopped other clubs to buy big names. Club owners are looking at this as a lucrative opportunity for investment to reap the rewards of ‘Messi Mania’ in the future.

Roadblocks

However, the road to global domination is still very distant and requires a lot of work. One of the key issues stopping all future growth is the draconian roster rules. This includes a redundant, arcane, and archaic structure for salary caps, TAM, GAM, and Designated Players.

Another major roadblock is the concept of parity through which the whole financial structure of the club operates. By leveling down the playing field this rule is stopping the club to build an identity or dynasty of its own. If this does not change for good, MLS won’t have a single dynastic club with the same stature as Real Madrid, Barcelona, AC Milan, and Manchester United in the next 200 years.

New Commercial Heights

However, the latest investment by Apple TV+ is the new glimmer of hope and the first of many investments. Keeping this in mind all the MLS needs to do is make the financial rules of the games a little flexible and growth-focused for investors and clubs for the sake of posterity.

Wondering Where to Watch Him Next?

Messi can be seen in action in the round of 16 of the League Cup against FC Dallas on the 6th of August. You can watch League Cup online through the MLS season pass available on Apple TV. To watch the match in 4K Ultra HD, a dedicated fast-speed connection is something every soccer fan should have.

Wrapping Up,

Messi’s presence will not only elevate the league to global relevance but inspire a new generation of football fans in America. However, a lot of work is required for the league to be even remotely close to international and Messi’s standards.