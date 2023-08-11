Iowa football offense confident heading into 2023 season despite recent struggles

Iowa football held its annual media day on Friday afternoon following the eighth practice of fall camp, and the progression of the new Hawkeye offense was near the top of everyone’s radar.

After Iowa finished last season ranked 130th out of 131 FBS teams in total offense, head coach Kirk Ferentz nabbed a few transfers from the portal, including Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, Michigan tight end Erick All, and Ohio State wideout Kaleb Brown.

Spectators can get a glimpse of what’s in store for the offense this fall at Iowa’s annual “Kids’ Day at Kinnick” on Saturday at noon, with gates opening to the public at 11 a.m.

Ferentz said not everyone will practice Saturday and attributed this to “mostly soft tissue stuff” but added that it is nothing to panic about.

“We’re hardly ready for games, game action. You’ll see that tomorrow,” Ferentz said. “But I think you’ll see a lot of good energy, a lot of guys doing some good things out there, and really the challenge is how we run the race here the next two weeks. We’ve got a good base established, finish up tomorrow, and then hopefully the next two weeks.”

Offensive line

The strength and consistency of the offensive line can make or break an offense, no matter how mobile the quarterback is or how athletic the receiving core is behind it.

Because of Iowa’s injuries and lack of depth on the line the past couple of years, young players, such as juniors Connor Colby and Mason Richman, were asked to contribute before they were quite ready to step on the field, and the rest of the offense struggled because of it.

Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said on Friday that Richman and Colby have stepped up this offseason and are showcasing their experience.

“I’ve loved hanging out with these guys, everyone is totally committed to getting better each and every day,” Richman said. “Today was one of the better practices we’ve had. So, it’s really just one day at a time with these guys and everyone is understanding what we have to accomplish this year and what that will take.”

With more playing time under everyone’s belts and veteran transfer additions Daijon Parker and Rusty Feth, players and staff alike have hope for better line production in 2023.

Parker, who transferred from Saginaw Valley State, missed nearly all of spring practice with a meniscus injury but returned to action this summer. Feth started 34 career games at Miami (Ohio) and earned second-team all-conference honors in 2022.

“Long story short, I think we have some competition in the group, which we haven’t had,” Kirk Ferentz said. “We’ve been trying to survive. Now we’ve got competition, and maybe with a little bit of luck, we’ll probably be able to play at the tempo we want to play at. That’s our goal. We’re not there yet, but I feel a lot better.”

Quarterbacks

Before McNamara stepped foot in Iowa City, it was evident he was going to be the No. 1 quarterback.

Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill is in control of the backup quarterback spot right now, as Joey Labas, who started in last year’s Citrus Bowl, is out with a soft tissue injury and has not been practicing.

Brian Ferentz said that McNamara is capable of creating plays and improvising outside of the pocket, crediting his baseball background for his ability to “do some things on the fly and off platform.”

McNamara’s play on the field is one thing, but he has also received nothing but praise for his leadership and attitude from his coaches and teammates since he arrived in January.

“I’m very comfortable with Cade and very confident he’s going to lead this team in the right direction,” All said.

McNamara did not take any 11-on-11 reps until the first day of fall practice on Aug. 2, as he has been rehabbing from knee surgery that he had in November 2022.

Kirk Ferentz said there were “six or seven false starts on the first day” of practice with McNamara at quarterback. Despite this rocky start, Kirk Ferentz isn’t worried.

“We worked through that,” Kirk Ferentz said. “But it’s just a reminder when you have new guys coming in, there’s a new chemistry — some new equations going on. And I think the guys have done a great job really adding to our football team.”

McNamara said his time in Iowa City has been the best seven months of his life. He added that he took time to reevaluate his diet and workout routine after surgery, and his body feels better now than it ever has.

“I’ve seen nothing but a huge growth from where I was this time last season to where I am now,” he said. “I’m just ready to go and my body is ready to go too.”

Wide receivers

Iowa’s receiver room this season contains a wide range of experience.

Nico Ragaini, who decided to come back for a sixth season, is the veteran leader of the group. Kirk Ferentz said Raigini is a little dinged up right now, but it’s nothing major.

Diante Vines was expected to have a breakout season last year but missed the first six games with a fractured wrist. The junior has impressed again so far this offseason, which Kirk Ferentz said he expected out of him. Vines’ biggest concern is just staying on the field.

Kirk Ferentz said he has seen Brown’s talent in his short time with the Hawkeyes and called him “flashy,” but also wants everyone to keep in mind that he hasn’t had much playing experience in college. He played in five games and caught one pass as a freshman with the Buckeyes last season.

“He just got dinged up yesterday, too, unfortunately after making a really good play,” Kirk Ferentz said about Brown. “So I think it is just a matter of time with him, too. But I think to expect the same out of him as maybe McNamara, All. You’re looking at two different categories, but I am glad he is here. Great young guy and has fit in really well and he’s working hard, so eager to get him back.”

Charleston Southern transfer Seth Anderson is further ahead in terms of being “game ready” than Brown, according to Kirk Ferentz, even though Anderon was dinged up and missed most of spring practice.

Kirk Ferentz emphasized how important each day leading up to the season is for players who don’t have much experience at the Division I level like Brown and Anderson and wants them to soak in this learning opportunity.

Fullbacks

Dordt graduate transfer Hayden Large joined the program in the spring and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Coming to Iowa as a tight end, Large moved to the fullback spot after Eli Miller suffered an injury during the spring that required surgery. Now as the No. 1 fullback on the latest two-deep depth chart, Large, a six-foot-five 250-pounder, is embracing his new role.

Rusty VanWetzinga, a six-foot 230-pound true freshman, is the other option at fullback.

Kirk Ferentz said Large’s biggest struggle right now is getting leverage but added that if he learns how to play, his height can be used as an advantage.

“We all have our own challenges, and you figure out what works for you and how do you really make that go,” Kirk Ferentz said. “But he’s been willing. He’s a smart guy, and quite frankly, he just ended up here. I can’t remember the whole story. But I’m glad he’s here, and I certainly didn’t envision him being a fullback, and it looks like a good path for him, so it’s a pleasant surprise for us.”

Tight ends

Iowa’s tight end room took a hit after the departure of second-round NFL draft pick Sam Laporta, but Luke Lachey and All are expected to be a lethal dynamic duo this fall.

Kirk Ferentz said he is happy with the depth at tight end, as sophomore Addison Ostrenga and senior Steven Stillianos have made notable strides this offseason and have the potential to contribute on the field.

“Ostrenga, he’s in year two now so he is playing better than he did last year, and he played pretty well last year,” Kirk Ferentz said. “And I’ll mention Stilianos. You know, same thing. He came from a 1-AA school, and FCS school, so to look at him last year he struggled quite frankly … Now you’re seeing a whole different player. He is practicing like a guy who can help us.”

All and Lachey were both named to the John Mackey Award watch list, which is given annually to the tight end who best exemplifies the play, sportsmanship, academics, and community values of Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end John Mackey.

Even with Laporta in the spotlight, Lachey had 398 receiving yards and four touchdowns last season. Kirk Ferentz said on Friday that Lachey is “much better than he was a year ago.”

All totaled 54 receptions for 565 yards and two touchdowns in his career with the Wolverines. Even though All hasn’t been in Iowa City long, he has set expectations for himself and the rest of his Hawkeye teammates for 2023.

“Just do whatever it takes to make the team win, hopefully, get the Big Ten title, get into the playoffs, and compete for the national championship,” All said. “That’s the expectation, we set a standard here, and we’re going to chase it until it becomes a reality.”