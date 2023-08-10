Five things to look for at Iowa football’s open practice on Saturday

After almost four months of waiting, Iowa football fans can see the Hawkeyes in person again on Saturday.

The annual Kids’ Day at Kinnick features a free open practice for both fans and media members to gauge where the team is at just two weeks away from the season-opener against Utah State on Sept. 2. The open practice will begin at noon, with gates opening to the public at 11 a.m.

While any barometer readings on Saturday won’t be the end-all and be-all storyline heading into the 2023 season, the practice session is still an important piece of evidence as to how far the team can soar this season.

How many victories the Hawkeyes stack up this season will be based on many factors, especially these five, which fans can keep a close eye out for on Saturday.

No. 1: How incoming WRs Kaleb Brown and Seth Anderson perform

It’s safe to say that Iowa hasn’t been known for its wide receivers. So it was rather surprising when the program, whom many refer to as TE University, nabbed 2022 four-star recruit Kaleb Brown from Ohio State in July.

Brown, who was ranked the No. 13 wideout in his class, only caught one pass in five games for the Buckeyes last season but has the potential to be a top offensive weapon in coordinator Brian Ferentz’s system.

Anderson, who arrived in Iowa City in January, transferred from Charleston Southern, where he racked up 42 catches for 612 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.

The 2022 Big South Offensive Freshman of the Year heads from the FCS to the FBS, where he has the chance to be a solid contributor behind junior Diante Vines and fifth-year senior Nico Ragaini.

When the first official two-deep depth chart was released last month, Anderson and Brown were nowhere to be found, with Vines and Ragaini holding the top two spots.

Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz said at Big Ten Media Days that he hasn’t seen Anderson or Brown play in an Iowa uniform yet, so they weren’t listed.

Anderson was dealing with a soft-tissue injury suffered in March, and Brown had a minor knee surgery last July.

Ferentz said that he expects Brown and Anderson to be in the rotation come game day, however.

Saturday will be a prime chance for the pair to showcase their skills, develop chemistry with their quarterback, and cement themselves on the depth chart. After the departure of pass-catchers Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce IV, the Hawkeyes will certainly need the newcomers to be both healthy and productive on the field.

No. 2: Strength and cohesiveness of a still in-flux offensive line

Another point of emphasis for the Hawkeyes this season will be the growth of their young offensive line. The Hawkeyes feature experience with senior Nick DeJong starting at left guard, but the right side starters, guard Beau Stephens and tackle Gennings Dunker, are both sophomores.

Center Logan Jones is a junior but is also entering just his second full year playing the position. Kirk Ferentz said at Big Ten Media Days that there are still plenty of starting spots to be won on the O-line, so expect some movement in the depth chart before the Hawkeyes’ season-opener.

Fans shouldn’t be surprised if Saginaw Valley State transfer Daijon Parker takes over at right tackle in the near future. The 6-foot-5, 315 pounder missed nearly all of spring practice with a meniscus injury but returned to action this summer.

Although line play is tough to evaluate during practice due to a limited amount of full contact, the effectiveness of the line in terms of protecting the QB and facilitating the run game is paramount for success this season.

A good performance on Saturday will be a sign of a positive things to come for the offense.

No. 3: Playing time and mobility of starting quarterback Cade McNamara

In my column on the Hawkeyes’ 2023 open spring practice, I pointed out how McNamara still doesn’t appear 100 percent as he returns from a November knee injury. McNamara didn’t see any 11-on-11 reps during spring practice, but Kirk Ferentz said in his post-practice press conference it was “no debate” that McNamara would be the starter.

In his press conference on March 22, Kirk Ferentz said that McNamara should be able to play full speed in about two months, so any 11-on-11 play on Saturday would be a sign of progress for the former Michigan Wolverine.

This 11-on-11 play will allow McNamara to take on the pass rush as well as develop cadence and timing with Jones and the rest of the offensive line. While the Reno, Nevada, native certainly won’t be tackled in practice, it would be a huge sign of improvement to see him roll out of the pocket while under pressure.

No. 4: Overall functionality and potency of the offense

In my opinion, Iowa players, coaches, and even fans should be tired of hearing about the 25 points per game clause in Brian Ferentz’s contract. The clause is too arbitrary and only adds more pressure to what will already be an important season for the Hawkeyes. The only objective the players should have is to win, not to save their coach’s job.

Regardless of the clause, the offense has plenty of room for improvement after finishing second to last in the FBS in terms of yards per game, averaging just 4.7 yards per play. Brian Ferentz said in his March 22 press conference that he doesn’t have a message for fans heading into the season, but Saturday will speak volumes as to where this offense is at with opening kickoff just around the corner.

Once again, with limited amounts of full contact, it will be difficult to verify just how much the offense has grown over the summer. Nevertheless, as long as the Hawkeyes move the ball downfield and prevent a defensive clinic from happening on Saturday, that will be an encouraging sign for Brian Ferentz and fans alike.

No. 5: Leaders of the defense

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention what was perhaps the best facet of Iowa football in 2022 — outside of Tory Taylor’s punting performance, of course — is the 11 guys on the defensive side. Sure, the offense needs to not be a bottom feeder again this season, but the defense cannot afford to take a step back.

After the departures of defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness, linebacker Jack Campbell, and safety Kaevon Merriweather to the NFL this offseason, the Hawkeyes will need to replace three difference makers at all three levels of the field.

While Cooper DeJean will no doubt provide some stops and turnovers for the Hawkeyes, it’s up to sophomore Xavier Nwankpa to continue to provide production at the strong safety spot. Nwankpa’s first career interception against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl last season should just be the start.

Linebacker Jay Higgins is currently the starter at middle linebacker, Campbell’s old position. The Indianapolis native had a homecoming of sorts at Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium and said at his press conference that he now has a much better grasp of coordinator Phil Parker’s scheme and has regained a feeling of joy for the game.

If defensive lineman Noah Shannon does miss time after being named in Iowa’s ongoing sports gambling investigation, then second-string Aaron Graves will have the chance to showcase his skills.

It will be interesting to see these three on Saturday, even if the defense can’t fully tackle. It’ll be one thing for the trio to perform but another if they display hints of leadership.