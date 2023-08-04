Oregon, Washington to join Big Ten

The Big Ten’s presidents and chancellors voted unanimously on Friday to admit Oregon and Washington to the conference, with competition to begin in all sports in 2024-25.

This marks the first big move by Tony Petitti, who was hired as the seventh commissioner in conference history in April.

A Pac-12 president meeting was held Friday morning in hopes of keeping the conference together. At the time of the meeting, there was optimism that the league’s grant of rights would be signed and the Pac-12 would stay together, but nothing was finalized.

Oregon and Washington are the third and fourth Pac-12 schools to join the Big Ten, as USC and UCLA announced their move last summer. The additions make the Big Ten the largest conference in college football history with 18 teams. Five schools have now left the Pac-12 in the last 13 months, as Colorado announced its move to the Big 12 on July 27.

Oregon and Washington will not immediately receive full shares in the Big Ten’s new media rights deal with FOX, CBS, and NBC. The two schools will enter the league at a reduced revenue share of around $30 million, which would increase by $1 million each year.

The Big Ten’s new media deal, the largest in the history of college athletics, will reportedly be worth $7 to $8 billion across seven years.

Starting in the 2024-25 season, the Big Ten will eliminate the current East and West divisions and will have the top two teams face each other in the conference championship.

Conference football schedules for the 2024-25 season were recently altered to include the realignments, and Iowa was slated to host UCLA and travel to USC. Schedules will be revised again to include Oregon and Washington.