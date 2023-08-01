Beyond Genetics: A Comprehensive Guide to Men’s Hair Health

Our hair health determines our overall well-being. If we have brittle, dry, and damaged hair, it says a lot about our health. This could be a sign that we lack nutrients and vitamins to sustain our bodily functions. It could also mean that our body isn’t efficiently processing the nutrients it absorbs.

This is why our hair should be given the same importance as the rest of our body. Men could be less concerned about how they look compared to women. However, knowing proper hair care could benefit men’s health. Learn more about efficient and doable healthy hair tips in this comprehensive guide.

Factors Influencing Hair Health: Genetics vs. Lifestyle

Many believe that hormones and genetics play the most part in triggering hair problems. However, environment and lifestyle could be other reasons to consider besides these factors.

Men suffer hereditary hair loss when their testosterone converts into a more potent form called dihydrotestosterone (DHT). This binds the hair follicles and damages them, ultimately leading to genetic susceptibility to baldness. Moreover, hormones called androgens are responsible for hair growth in men. This hormone decreases as men age, making them more susceptible to hair loss.

If you’re concerned about hereditary hair loss, Propecia is an option worth considering. And the good news is you can find Propecia Discounts at BuzzRx. Propecia can help slow down or even halt hair loss in men by inhibiting this conversion process.

Meanwhile, considering lifestyle and environment as factors, men with severe psychological stress can suffer from temporary hair loss. Medications could also be factors, especially the ones for blood pressure, gout, arthritis, anticoagulants, Vitamin A, oral contraceptives, and antidepressants.

Of course, maintaining a balanced diet could promote healthy hair. If you don’t get enough protein from the food you consume, you will likely have a slowed rate of hair growth. Meanwhile, vices like smoking can lead to hair loss or baldness. Smoking affects the blood flow inside our body, retarding hair growth as hair follicles don’t get enough nutrients.

Understanding Hair Growth

When the blood circulates around the body, oxygen and nutrients are delivered to the protein cells so they can multiply. As they multiply, hairs grow in the body, which pushes out through the scalp.

There are three phases of hair growth. First is the growth phase or anagen, which involves nourishing hair follicles via the blood supply. Next is the transition phase, or catagen, which involves the detachment of hair follicles from the nourishing blood supply. Last is the resting phase, or telogen, where the hair dies and falls out without nourishment.

Building a Hair Care Routine

Maintaining healthy hair is important to look our best and optimize overall health. Here are some hair care routines to achieve firm and healthy hair.

Right Shampoo and Conditioner

It’s important to choose shampoo and conditioner that are made with natural ingredients. There are many shampoos and conditioners in the market with a long list of harmful chemical ingredients like sulfates, parabens, phthalates, petrochemicals, or silicones.

For gentle hair cleansing, look for shampoos and conditioners with amino acids, vitamin E, and other natural ingredients like aloe vera, peppermint, and tea tree oil.

Scalp Massage

Hair massage can help with hair growth. Studies revealed that it can stimulate hair growth and strengthen follicles. Moreover, scalp massage is also proven to help regrow your hair and reduce hair fall. Plus, it increases the thickness of your hair, making it look alive and strong.

You can do scalp massage by moving your fingertips in small circles on your scalp. Apply light to medium pressure and cover all areas with hair. You can do it for five minutes daily as you bathe.

Serums and Hair Oils

Hair oils and serums are topical products that help with maintaining healthy hair. They are produced with ingredients that nourish the hair and scalp. Hair serums, in particular, provide a protective layer on hair strands. If you are consistently exposed to environmental factors like heat, pollutants, and hot air, serums can help keep your hair hydrated and control frizz.

Meanwhile, hair oils penetrate deep into the cuticles, nourishing every strand and preventing them from breakage. Some examples of hair oil you can use are coconut oil, olive oil, argan oil, jojoba oil, avocado oil, and almond oil.

These products can help you achieve shiny and nourished hair with regular use. They can help repair damage, improve hair growth, and protect your hair.

Natural Hair Masks

Compared to regular conditioners, hair masks contain higher concentrations of ingredients that nourish the hair. Hair masks come in three typical forms: creamy, clay-based, or light. You can pick one depending on your hair type and hair issue.

They can help preserve hair health and aid in improving damaged hair. More than these benefits, natural hair masks can also add hydration and moisture to the hair, diminish frizz, prevent breakage and split ends, improve scalp health, and soften hair, among many other benefits.

Takeaway

In the modern times, we are breaking stereotypes in many facets of life, including health and beauty. It’s a common misconception that men care less about their hair than women. Men are becoming more aware of the importance of caring for their hair. With some doable hair health tips, men can look younger, healthier, and more attractive!