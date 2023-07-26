Here is a list of shows to watch while waiting for Wednesday, season 2

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

If you loved the spooky part of Wednesday, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina might be the ideal show to watch while you wait for season 2. The great thing is that you can also find it on Netflix, and it has four seasons, so it should take you some time to watch them all. Wednesday fans love Sabrina because she is also a teenage witch who has begun her education and must learn to control her powers while fighting evil forces.

The series offers the impression that you’re catching up with a world where it is always Halloween. The Academy of Unseen Arts is a supernatural school, similar to the Nevermore Academy, so the series will keep you in the same area. If you want to spend your nights following the journey of a teenage witch who falls in love, gets caught in love triangles, navigates conflicts with her family and authority figures, and solves mysteries, make sure to add the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to your to-watch list.

Shadowhunters – The Mortal Instruments

The names Cassandra Clare and Shadowhunters are well-known in the world of fantasy book lovers. It’s one of the most beloved series of books with diverse characters and an intricate plot. Part of the Mortal Instruments volumes have served as inspiration for a TV show called Shadowhunters that focuses on the journey of Clary Fray to discovering she is a Nephilim.

Similarly to Wednesday, Shadowhunters also depicts a world where supernatural creatures live hidden from humans. Besides Nephilim warriors who are descendants of the Angels, other creatures like werewolves, fairies, and vampires also fill the story of Cassandra Clare. The movie follows a group of teenagers who try to solve a mystery and retrieve a magical object called the Mortal Cup.

If you share our taste in characters, you’ll definitely love Magnus Bane, the sassy warlock with feline eyes.

Stranger Things

This is another massively successful series you can watch on Netflix. Many Netflix viewers have made parallels between the two shows and think they perfectly complete each other because they are dark and follow children with special powers. The protagonists from both shows fight monsters who are threatening the world of humans and are doing their best to hide their real selves. The protagonists’ personalities are also similar; Wednesday and Max could have gotten along just fine. They are sarcastic, glum most of the time, and non-expressive.

Shadow and Bone

While Shadow and Bone has no character to resemble Wednesday from the popular show, it has a very lovable goat in the first season, and some thieves no one would be mad at if they entered their homes. The fantasy TV series is based on the book series of the same name, written by Leigh Bardugo and takes the viewer to a dystopian world where people with magical powers are called Grisha. Each of them has a different kind of magic and are often regarded as manipulators of molecular matters.