Violent Crimes that Most Likely Happen at Night

When you first started going out with your friends in the evening and your mother kept telling you to be careful and to call her when you get to your destination, you might’ve brushed her off. In your mind, your mother is exaggerating, as you think that nothing bad could ever happen to you.
However, your mother had a good reason to be concerned. According to studies, most violent crimes take place during the night. FBI data has revealed the statistics after taking a look at the 1,247,321 violent crimes that occurred in the United States in 2017. So, what happens outside in the dark while most people are sleeping? Here’s what the FBI found out.
Most Police Incidents Happen During the Day
Crimes happen during the day too, and the majority of police incident reports seem to take place during the daytime. For example, between 7 AM and 7 PM, police incident reports increase.
Usually, these incidents are more likely to happen between Monday and Friday, with Friday having the most crime reports during the day. On average, there are 755 police incidents per 10,000 residents. Meanwhile, Sunday is the day with the lowest number of incidents during the day, only featuring 595 police incidents per 10,000 residents.
There are also peak hours for certain crimes. Midnight is the peak hour for sexual assault and rape, while 5 P.M. is when most drug violations take place. Aggravated assault incidents reach their peak around 10 P.M., and most cases involving murder and nonnegligent manslaughter take place around 9 P.M.
As you can see, violence rises in the evening and at night, so it’s always safer to stay indoors if you want to have the lowest risk of being attacked.
Most Violent Crimes Take Place at Night
Although violent crimes can take place at any time, perpetrators seem to prefer to do these things at night. Certain crimes occur mainly when most people are getting ready for bed or are already sleeping.
Here is how many violent crimes happen at night:
- Simple Assault – 53% during the day, 47% during the night
- Drug Violation – 57% during the day, 43% during the night
- Theft/Larceny – 60% during the day, 40% during the night
- Property Crime – 52% during the day, 48% during the night
- Burglary – 50% during the day, 50% during the night
- Motor Vehicle Theft – 49% during the day, 51% during the night
- Robbery – 44% during the day, 56% during the night
- Aggravated Assault – 46% during the day, 54% during the night
- Rape/Sexual Assault – 41% during the day, 59% during the night
- Nonnegligent Manslaughter and Murder – 35% during the day, 65% during the night
- DUI/DWI – 13% during the day, 87% during the night
So, as you can see, safety can be endangered at any time of the day. However, the night seems to be the paradise of criminals, which is why safety precautions must be taken to avoid crossing paths with an evil person.
Burglary, assault, robbery, motor vehicle theft, property crime, manslaughter, and murder all peak during the night. This is why it’s critical to make sure you stay safe.
Can You Improve Home Safety?
Each area is different, attracting certain types of crimes compared to different locations. For instance, Rhode Island features all sorts of crimes, including hate crimes, which is why defendants have so many options when it comes to choosing a Rhode Island criminal lawyer. In 2021, there were 52.6% of hate crimes in Rhode Island motivated by race, ethnicity, or ancestry.
Nevertheless, you should protect yourself against all types of crimes to make sure you and your family are safe. Here’s what you can do to improve safety:
- Make sure you invest in smart lighting. This allows you to have full control of the lights around your house wherever you are. You can even control it when you’re away from home. With active lights, you could convince potential perpetrators that someone is at home – discouraging them from targeting your house.
- Always have your windows and doors locked. It’s easy for criminals to find ways to get into your house when they want to, and you’re only making things easier for them by not locking your doors. Double-check all the time to ensure everything is locked properly.
- Install security systems and cameras. Security systems allow you to be in control of the security of your house. Meanwhile, security cameras give you a clear view of your home and its surroundings, and you can always check them for potential intruders or even animals.
Final Thoughts
With most violent crimes taking place at night, it’s important to stay safe. So, find methods that work for you and you’ll be able to avoid becoming a victim.