Violent Crimes that Most Likely Happen at Night

When you first started going out with your friends in the evening and your mother kept telling you to be careful and to call her when you get to your destination, you might’ve brushed her off. In your mind, your mother is exaggerating, as you think that nothing bad could ever happen to you.

However, your mother had a good reason to be concerned. According to studies, most violent crimes take place during the night. FBI data has revealed the statistics after taking a look at the 1,247,321 violent crimes that occurred in the United States in 2017. So, what happens outside in the dark while most people are sleeping? Here’s what the FBI found out.

Most Police Incidents Happen During the Day

Crimes happen during the day too, and the majority of police incident reports seem to take place during the daytime. For example, between 7 AM and 7 PM, police incident reports increase.

Usually, these incidents are more likely to happen between Monday and Friday, with Friday having the most crime reports during the day. On average, there are 755 police incidents per 10,000 residents. Meanwhile, Sunday is the day with the lowest number of incidents during the day, only featuring 595 police incidents per 10,000 residents.

There are also peak hours for certain crimes. Midnight is the peak hour for sexual assault and rape, while 5 P.M. is when most drug violations take place. Aggravated assault incidents reach their peak around 10 P.M., and most cases involving murder and nonnegligent manslaughter take place around 9 P.M.

As you can see, violence rises in the evening and at night, so it’s always safer to stay indoors if you want to have the lowest risk of being attacked.

Most Violent Crimes Take Place at Night

Although violent crimes can take place at any time, perpetrators seem to prefer to do these things at night. Certain crimes occur mainly when most people are getting ready for bed or are already sleeping.

Here is how many violent crimes happen at night: