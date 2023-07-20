The Effects of Low Unemployment Rate: Things a Business Owner Should Know

The unemployment rate has been through quite a few changes over the past few years. When President Joe Biden initially took office in 2021, the unemployment rate was 6.3%. Nowadays, it’s just around 3.4%. People are getting jobs today and the economy has never been better.

Many would assume that a low unemployment rate is a good thing, and for the workers, it is. However, for business owners, this is not such a positive sign. While a low unemployment rate is often a reason to be celebrated, here is how a business owner may be affected by it.

1. Recruitment and Employment Retention Becomes Difficult

The most obvious disadvantage of a low unemployment rate for business owners is the difficulty of recruitment. With more and more employees having jobs or opportunities, the candidate list is becoming much shorter. People can now afford to be picky about the jobs they take, which makes it much more difficult for employees to fill a spot.

Even if the person has already been hired, there is no guarantee that they will remain within the company as well. With the number of job openings increasing, employee retention has become difficult to achieve for many CEOs. They may just end up leaving the company in favor of someone offering better benefits.

This forces business owners to employ a variety of tactics for retaining their employees. Said tactics include investing in benefits, offering promotions, giving higher wages, or prioritizing work-life benefits. While this is a great opportunity for the workers themselves, it can bring additional costs to the business owner.

This problem with recruitment and retention may bring the employer into a continuous recruitment cycle. They will have to advertise vacancies and spend precious time on interviews over and over again. This can be very expensive and frustrating for a business owner that wants to focus on business expansion.

2. It May Call for Wage Inflation

When the unemployment rate is at a high percentage, people are looking for jobs left and right. At that point, they are not too picky about where they can find employment and will take whatever job is thrown at them. This is also good for business owners because it helps them fill their positions much faster.