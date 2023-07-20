Scam Car Accidents and Signs You May Be Involved in One

Car accidents are a sad reality that we, unfortunately, have to deal with. More than 42,000 people died in car crashes in 2022, and even more were involved in non-fatal accidents. The sad truth, however, is that not every accident is an “accident.” Some are actually on purpose designed to scam you out of money.

But what exactly are scam car accidents, and what are the signs that you may be involved in one? This article will take you through the basics so that you don’t get scammed out of your car and your money as well.

What Is a Car Accident Scam?

Car accident scams, as their name suggests, are scams that are carried out for financial gain purposes. Very often, they involve someone deliberately crashing into you so that they can take advantage of you financially. In a car accident scam, they will either take money from you or make it so that your insurance company pays them off.

There are two ways in which someone can perform an insurance scam on you. The first is referred to as a “soft insurance scam,” where someone is trying to exaggerate a legit car accident. The second is called a “hard insurance scam,” which involves the other driver purposely staging the crash to get your insurance money.

Signs That You Were In a Scam Accident

Very often, when you are in a scam car accident, there will be a couple of signs that may suggest it was staged. Here are the main types of scam car accidents and the signs that you were involved in a scam car accident:

1. Sudden Break Slams

A very common car accident slam is the “swoop and squat,” a con that generally involves more than one scam car. One of the cars will “swoop,” and the other one will “squat.” In this scenario, the squat car will get in front of you, whereas the swoop car will get in front of you both. After that, the “swoop” car will suddenly hit the brakes.

The squat car will then hit the brakes too, giving you no reaction time. Once you hit the rear end of the squat car, the swoop car will make itself scarce. This is a very common type of staged accident because it will make it look like it was legitimate.

2. Waving You Through a Turn

This move is part of a scam called a “left turn drive down.” Essentially, you are waiting to turn left, and another driver on the opposite side signals you to take the turn. You take up their offer and begin making your turn, but suddenly, they pull right in front of you and block your path.