Premium Jane CBD Gummies Review: Unveiling the Best CBD Treats in Australia

CBD gummies are among the most sought-after products in what has become a huge market. According to data from Grand View Research, the legal Australian cannabis market was worth around $66 million (U.S. Dollars) in 2022. Moreover, it is expected to exceed $88 million in 2023 and expand at a compound annual growth rate of almost 30% until 2030.
It may seem like this represents great news for consumers as they have a huge array of choices. However, there is also a major issue. The CBD gummies market isn’t as well regulated as one would like. Therefore, it’s unfortunate that quite a few low-grade products have slipped through the net.
On the plus side, there are plenty of high-quality brands too. In fact, individuals who buy CBD gummies from Premium Jane tend to become loyal customers of the brand. This review takes a closer look at this highly-rated brand to see if it warrants such praise.
Who Is Premium Jane?
The Premium Jane brand first entered the CBD gummies marketplace in the United States. It quickly developed a reputation for providing the best hemp products that money can buy. With every product coming from organic hemp cultivated in Kentucky, the location of some of the world’s best crops, customers immediately knew they were receiving superior products.
Of course, this is only part of the story. Premium Jane also came to attention for using solvent-free supercritical carbon dioxide extraction. Companies that use this extraction method immediately improve their reputation. It is an extremely costly method that also produces the cleanest and purest CBD products you’ll find.
The brand invested heavily in third-party lab reports if the above wasn’t enough. Every Premium Jane CBD product batch came with updated certificates of analysis (COAs). Therefore, customers could see the product’s CBD content, not to mention other cannabinoids. They could also see that the items were free from contaminants like solvents, pesticides, and heavy metals.
Therefore, Australian CBD lovers were thrilled to learn Premium Jane was bringing its collection down under.
The brand has left no stone unturned in ensuring that its Aussie customers get the same great products as its American clients. It uses the same high-quality hemp and extraction method, not to mention including third-party lab reports.
The Premium Jane brand is determined to spread worldwide and knows that only first-class products will do, no matter where they make sales.
What About Premium Jane’s CBD Gummies?
There is ample research to suggest that cannabidiol benefits moderate to severe depression, pain, and anxiety symptoms. Initially, CBD oil had the lion’s share of the market, but soon, CBD gummies grabbed the limelight due to their convenience and taste.
Consequently, it’s no surprise that Premium Jane’s CBD gummies range is among its best sellers.
Unlike other brands that try to complicate matters, Premium Jane doesn’t seek to invent the wheel. Its hemp gummies range is simple, yet customers claim they feel tremendous effects.
Introducing the Premium Jane CBD Gummies Range
You can buy the brand’s 750mg and 1500mg CBD gummies Tropical Pineapple and Mixed Fruit flavours. Each piece offers 25mg of broad-spectrum CBD. The smaller size contains 30 gummies, while the larger one has 60.
As the gummies are broad-spectrum, it means there is no THC. Granted, if a reputable brand sells full-spectrum CBD, there should be no danger of getting ‘high.’ Nonetheless, many Australian consumers would rather take THC out of the equation, and Premium Jane has listened to these concerns.
Regardless of the flavour and size, each product is vegan-friendly and created using non-GMO hemp. The gummies contain cane sugar, tapioca syrup, pear juice concentrate, pectin, and other ingredients. Moreover, the colouring and flavouring are all-natural.
There are also 1500mg Strawberry Hemp Gummies, which tick the same boxes as the other two flavours.
Finally, you can avail of the brand’s hemp gummies for sleep, which come in Mango Berry flavour. Apart from containing 25mg of CBD apiece, each gummy includes 2.5mg of CBN, 25mg of GABA, 25mg of chamomile, and 2.5mg of melatonin. It is a combination of ingredients designed to help you enjoy a relaxing and restful sleep.
Should You Buy Premium Jane’s CBD Gummies?
Only if you believe the countless positive customer reviews! First of all, most people buy CBD gummies because of their pleasant taste and texture. Premium Jane scores five stars in both departments, with customers saying that the pineapple flavour, in particular, is genuinely mouthwatering. The fact that the gummies are free from artificial flavours and preservatives is a big plus point with many other consumers.
However, in the end, it is all about the effects. Plenty of CBD gummies taste great but offer no discernible benefits. The Premium Jane range, on the other hand, is a completely different story. It is very much a case of style AND substance.
It seems as if the most frequent reason for using CBD gummies is to combat stress and anxiety. Those who use Premium Jane’s offerings say they feel relaxed and happy within an hour or so of using a gummy.
Plenty of other users say they see positive sleep benefits. While the standard CBD gummies seem to help against insomnia, the Mango Berry option appears to have the most obvious benefits.
Finally, individuals with chronic pain say they now use a gummy a day and feel relief from their symptoms for several hours at a time.
Final Thoughts on Premium Jane and Its CBD Gummies
Thus far, there’s no question that Premium Jane’s decision to bring its products overseas has been a huge success. After becoming one of America’s bestselling CBD brands, it is intent on dominating the Australian market.
Already, it has caused a storm as its CBD gummies are must-haves among the cannabidiol community. Even better news is that the brand also sells CBD oils, topicals, gummies, and even hemp food. You can order online and enjoy free shipping within Australia. So, what are you waiting for? Try this highly-rated CBD brands collection today and see why its products are in such hot demand.