Premium Jane CBD Gummies Review: Unveiling the Best CBD Treats in Australia

Of course, this is only part of the story. Premium Jane also came to attention for using solvent-free supercritical carbon dioxide extraction. Companies that use this extraction method immediately improve their reputation. It is an extremely costly method that also produces the cleanest and purest CBD products you’ll find.

The brand invested heavily in third-party lab reports if the above wasn’t enough. Every Premium Jane CBD product batch came with updated certificates of analysis (COAs). Therefore, customers could see the product’s CBD content, not to mention other cannabinoids. They could also see that the items were free from contaminants like solvents, pesticides, and heavy metals.

Therefore, Australian CBD lovers were thrilled to learn Premium Jane was bringing its collection down under.

The brand has left no stone unturned in ensuring that its Aussie customers get the same great products as its American clients. It uses the same high-quality hemp and extraction method, not to mention including third-party lab reports.

The Premium Jane brand is determined to spread worldwide and knows that only first-class products will do, no matter where they make sales.

What About Premium Jane’s CBD Gummies?

There is ample research to suggest that cannabidiol benefits moderate to severe depression, pain, and anxiety symptoms. Initially, CBD oil had the lion’s share of the market, but soon, CBD gummies grabbed the limelight due to their convenience and taste.

Consequently, it’s no surprise that Premium Jane’s CBD gummies range is among its best sellers.

Unlike other brands that try to complicate matters, Premium Jane doesn’t seek to invent the wheel. Its hemp gummies range is simple, yet customers claim they feel tremendous effects.

Introducing the Premium Jane CBD Gummies Range

You can buy the brand’s 750mg and 1500mg CBD gummies Tropical Pineapple and Mixed Fruit flavours. Each piece offers 25mg of broad-spectrum CBD. The smaller size contains 30 gummies, while the larger one has 60.

As the gummies are broad-spectrum, it means there is no THC. Granted, if a reputable brand sells full-spectrum CBD, there should be no danger of getting ‘high.’ Nonetheless, many Australian consumers would rather take THC out of the equation, and Premium Jane has listened to these concerns.

Regardless of the flavour and size, each product is vegan-friendly and created using non-GMO hemp. The gummies contain cane sugar, tapioca syrup, pear juice concentrate, pectin, and other ingredients. Moreover, the colouring and flavouring are all-natural.