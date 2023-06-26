Periodontal Disease Treatment Methods

Yes. All of the teeth must be extracted and substituted with an entire set of implant-supported teeth in order to treat the periodontal disease effectively. Once periodontal disease is identified, it cannot be treated medically or non-surgically to reverse it. Instead of offering a cure, modern disease therapies frequently focus on care and prevention.

The only approach to completely eradicate the periodontal disease is to remove the teeth, which eliminates the infection at its source. Because the germs are unable to survive, the periodontal disease exits the body. After that, a complete set of implant-supported teeth will replace the missing teeth. If you are suffering from periodontal disease and need to get it cured, some dentists can get you your dental implants in 24 hours.

How Do Periodontal Conditions Affect Your General Health?

Our general physical health and the condition of our teeth are intimately related. That channel becomes open to hazardous invaders when oral health is impaired. This is how dental health affects a person’s entire health.

What Causes Gum Disease?

There are reasonable numbers of largely unharmful bacteria in a healthy mouth. To maintain this balance, saliva automatically fights off dangerous germs. But undesirable bacteria can take over due to things like poor dental hygiene, hormonal changes, a lack of saliva, and hereditary abnormalities.

The plaque will form on the teeth as a result of the hazardous bacteria overgrowth, which will also infect the gums. If left untreated, gingivitis or periodontitis (also known as periodontal disease), a more serious gum infection, can develop in your mouth.

It is crucial to remember that gum disease becomes irreversible if it develops into periodontitis. Periodontitis can only be controlled, not cured.

Periodontal disease can only be cured by removing the infection at its source and replacing your teeth with a full mouth implant treatment. Full mouth restorations eradicate invasive bacteria at their source, protecting your health with better oral hygiene.

