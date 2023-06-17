Photos: Iowa City Celebrates Juneteenth

The 2023 Juneteenth Celebration occurred in downtown Iowa City on Friday.

The celebration began at 4:00 p.m. with a Johnson County resource fair. Free food and a fashion show were provided, followed by live music from Black queer singer and dancer Isaac Jordan and Chicago Funk-Rock band Aniba & the Sol Starz.

Health Education and Resources Fair event coordinator Laurie Nash has participated in Juneteenth events for 7 to 8 years.

Nash explained, “I really like having a diverse audience. A lot of times people think that this event is just for African Americans, but really it’s for everyone in the community.”