How To Optimize Your Instagram Profile For Maximum Visibility
June 12, 2023
Do you know optimizing your Instagram profile can increase your visibility organically? Read the article to understand how to optimize your Instagram profile, and get maximum visibility and followers easily.
Optimizing your Instagram profile can help you gain more visibility and followers. It becomes easy for people and brands to find with a few edits in your profile. But how do you optimize your profile to become a follower magnet?
In this article, you’ll learn tips to optimize your IG profile to set it up for success. Additionally, we’ll share some tips to gain more followers, including how to buy followers the right way.
Instagram has over 500+ million accounts, and ranking among this vast pool of profiles is challenging. Nonetheless, you’ll learn the methods of optimizing your profile for SEO.
Let’s roll.
Why Is Visibility On IG Important?
Before understanding what you must focus on to optimize your Instagram for visibility, you must know what makes it essential.
Visibility is similar to SEO, which works for websites. For instance, if your website content is good and you follow the proper SEO practices, the search engine ranks it on top under its niche. So, you get more traffic and leads from this practice.
Similarly, when your content on Instagram gets more visibility, your posts appear more in the feed section of users viewing similar posts. Consequently, there are higher chances to gain likes, comments, and prospects from the platform.
It also lets you showcase your brand, boost engagement, and open collaboration opportunities.
5 Ways To Get More Followers On IG
Instagram’s algorithm changes quickly. Meta regularly brings new features and methods to get more visibility and followers on Instagram.
Here are the five latest ways to get started:
Optimize IG Bio For Instagram SEO
Most Instagram users have a common misconception that an Instagram bio plays no role in increasing your followers. But this is not true.
When people visit your profile, they quickly spot and read your bio under the number of posts and followers. It would help if you made the most of this attention from users.
These ways can help you optimize your Instagram bio that is as follows:
- Add a link to your brand website in the bio
- Include special characters and keywords
- Include keywords of your niche
- Keep it short
- Define what your brand does and for whom
Also, make sure that your Instagram posts align with your bio to create coordination between the two. It helps the Instagram algorithm understand your post’s context and drive relevant viewers. Moreover, users can turn into leads when they follow your account after reading the bio.
Share More Reels To Get More Views
When TikTok got under the scanner for security issues in many countries like India, Instagram developed a new feature: reels. This new form of video content under 90 seconds leverages the users’ reduced attention span.
You get organic views when you create original reels with quality content and trending music under the 90 seconds limit. So, it’s not surprising that reels generate 67% more engagement than regular IG videos.
For this reason, posting more and more reels on your account can bring more visibility and followers to it.
Add A Location And Hashtags To Tap In Local Views
It is wrong if you think Instagram is valid only to get leads from foreign countries. Like other cities and countries, Instagram is an excellent platform to get local views and followers.
For that purpose, you can add a location tag with your posts to be discoverable in your region. It will help your posts appear in the suggested section of other users from the same area.
Alongside, when people search your city’s name in the search box of Instagram, your post will appear in the results of that section. In this way, it will open the doors for gaining a new audience on your profile.
Additionally, using proper relevant hashtags in your posts will increase visibility. If you are in the travel business, use hashtags like #travel, #wander, #location, etc. When anyone searches for a particular hashtag, your post will appear.
Use Instagram Stories To Appear Every Day In Your Followers’ Feed
Instagram stories feature released in 2016 has achieved new heights every day. Although Instagram Stories stay for a small duration of 24 hours, the followers of your profile can view them first thing in the feed section when they open the app.
To make things more exciting and attractive, some of the things that you can do in your daily updates in the stories section are:
- add filters,
- location tags,
- Include music,
- weather tags,
- stickers trending music,
- text, and gifs.
Plus, you can go live and appear in the story section first at the top of the feed section.
When your followers see your updates daily after they open the app, they are more likely to remember your brand and its services, creating awareness. Even new users who view your profile can see your stories and follow your account.
Buy Instagram Followers To Get Credibility
You may think that it can be wrong to buy followers, but many IG users use bots to increase their following. But we suggest you buy Instagram followers from a trusted source like https://skweezer.net/buy-instagram-followers, which uses real Instagram accounts.
This service allows you to buy cheap Instagram followers instantly. Remember to buy real Instagram followers from a reputable, credible service provider like this.
When you have a decent follower base, people will consider you more credible because there are several fake accounts on Instagram. Consequently, they are more likely to engage with your posts and follow them.
In addition, if you buy quality Instagram followers, it helps your posts appear at the top of the Instagram Explore section to increase engagement.
Moreover, it is not difficult to buy real Instagram followers. There are various packages with varying features and prices to suit your needs, with instant delivery, easing your Instagram marketing results.
What Not To Do For IG Visibility?
After understanding the rights for increasing your Instagram visibility and followers, staying away from the no’s listed below is essential.
Use Of Irrelevant Hashtags
Using high-volume hashtags can bring some increase in the reach of your post. Also, it helps the Instagram algorithm understand your post’s content and niche. But, along with that, it is essential to use post-specific hashtags with your post.
For instance, if you share a post about the benefits of traveling, you should add hashtags related to traveling and vacation.
Using random high-volume hashtags like #mondaymotivation of #homedecor to increase your visibility will bring no benefit. Instead, it can confuse the platform and avoid attracting the right audience.
Doing Spammy Behavior
Many users post generic comments on other profiles or branding messages on popular posts of celebrities to gain more views. But this is spamming behavior that will offer no value to your community.
Instead, it can compel other users to report your Instagram account, and it can get suspended later. On the other hand, the right kind of engagement can help you grow your account.
Not Connecting With Your Audience’s
Instagram is an interactive social media platform. When users view or follow your account, but you don’t connect back with them, then it can decrease your visibility.
So, you need to interact with your followers and reply to the comments on your posts to create a meaningful relationship with your audience. Engaging accounts in your niche will eventually bring genuine engagement.
Not Posting Consistently
With millions of accounts on Instagram, users follow your account to gain some value. So, they will likely unfollow you when you don’t offer that value. Also, the Instagram algorithm will know that you don’t post regularly, decreasing the ranking of your posts and accounts.
Irregular posting can decrease your visibility. So, focus on regularly posting and staying active on the platform to keep the followers engaged.
Wrapping Up
This article taught you how to optimize your Instagram profile for maximum visibility.
Higher visibility will help your posts rank at the top of the explore page and suggest post sections for the users interested in your niche.
For this purpose, you must
- share more reels to get more views,
- add a location and hashtag to tap into local views,
- use Instagram stories to appear daily,
- buy active Instagram followers to gain credibility,
- and optimize your IG bio for Instagram SEO.
Also, don’t follow excess accounts, avoid spamming other posts, making random DMs, and using irrelevant hashtags with your Instagram post. This way, you can get more followers and visibility on your Instagram account and bring profits to your brand.