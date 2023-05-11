Get Pulsz Coins Free Coins: Pulsz Coins Free Spins Offer

Social casinos have transformed how you play your favorite slot games, and Pulsz.com is one of the best of the bunch. But if you’re new to the site, you may be wondering how to get free Pulsz coins.

That’s where this guide can help. Here, you’ll learn what Pulsz coins are and how they work, as well as some top tips on how to claim free Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins to keep the fun coming. Plus, there’s also an opportunity to compare Pulsz to other social casinos like Stake.us and Fortune Coins, so you can find the best operator for you.

Chance to earn free Pulsz Coins through the offer.

Opportunity to try out Pulsz Coins games using the free spins.

No cost or investment required to participate in the offer.

>>> Register now at Pulsz.com <<<

What are Pulsz coins and how do they work?

Since social casinos are free to play, they have their own in-built virtual currencies that you can use to play casino-style slot and table games. This recreates some of the excitement of a real-money casino, allowing you to collect coins that can be used to continue play, or else exchange them for small cash prizes and rewards (in the case of sweepstakes coins).

At Pulsz.com, there are two types of coins that serve as the operator’s social currencies: Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins. But what are they and how do you get free Pulsz coins on the site?

Gold Coins are Pulsz’s main type of in-play currency. They’re used for playing slots and other casino games but have no value and can’t be exchanged for cash prizes. If you run out of Gold Coins while playing at Pulsz, you can buy more, but with so many ways to claim more for free, this isn’t always necessary.

Sweepstakes Coins are different. These are used for participating in Pulsz’s sweepstake casino games where you do have a chance to win cash prizes and other rewards, like money-off vouchers. It isn’t possible to buy more SC, but you can earn them by winning sweepstakes, taking part in Pulsz promotions, and getting a random amount for free when purchasing Gold Coins.

>>> Register now at Stake.us & Use Exclusive Bonus Code CRYPTGAMBL <<<

As mentioned, there are lots of ways to claim free coins at Pulsz.com – and that includes Sweepstakes Coins. You’ll find all the different routes for claiming free Pulsz coins below.

Since Pulsz Gold Coins are needed for playing daily slots and table games, you’ll want to stockpile these as much as possible. The good news is that Pulsz is one of the most generous social casinos when it comes to offering free Gold Coins, so you should never find yourself short.

1. Gold Coins sign-up bonus

When you sign-up for a Pulsz.com account as a new customer, you’ll automatically receive 5,000 Gold Coins for free. This is a fantastic welcome bonus that lets you get started playing casino-style slots straight away.

2. Daily login bonus

Pulsz.com wants its users to have fun and keep coming back to the platform, so it provides a daily bonus that includes a generous allocation of Gold Coins. In most cases, this is usually enough to cover your day’s play, particularly if you get lucky and win more as you go along.

3. Winning high-value slot games

Pulsz.com has a huge range of casino-style slot games for you to play, and some of these offer some serious prize pots where you can win a share of millions of Gold Coins. For example, “Horror Hotel” has a top prize of 200,000,000 Gold Coins, while “Secret City Gold” has a maximum win of 5,000,000,000. Win big on one of these exciting slots and running out of GC could be a thing of the past.

4. Social promos

Follow Pulsz.com on Instagram and Twitter and you can take part in regular competitions and puzzles for a chance to get Pulsz coins free. Even if you don’t win, this is one of the best ways to keep up to date with the operator’s latest promotions and offers.

5. Promo codes

If you’re a new Pulsz.com customer, it’s always worth looking out for promo codes that let you claim more free Gold Coins alongside the 5,000 sign-up bonus. Plus, existing players can also take advantage of new bonus codes to claim more Gold Coins, so it’s worth checking Pulsz’s promotions page and social channels for the latest deals.

6. How to get free Sweepstakes Coins on Pulsz.com

Since Pulsz.com is a social casino, you can’t buy Sweepstakes Coins, so you should seize the opportunity to claim more for free wherever possible. Remember, SC can be used to redeem real cash prizes and rewards, so it’s well worth accruing as much of the virtual currency as you can.

7. Claim 2.3 Sweepstakes Coins as a welcome bonus

Along with 5,000 free Gold Coins, new customers at Pulsz.com will also receive 2.3 free Sweepstakes Coins. It’s a generous welcome offer that means you can start playing in the operator’s sweepstake casino games from the get-go.

8. Take advantage of the refer-a-friend bonus

Invite friends to join you at Pulsz.com and you’ll get 20 free Sweepstakes Coins. That’s per friend up to a maximum of 10, so there is 200 SC up for grabs here.

9. Stay up to date with Pulsz.com on social media

Pulsz likes to reward its social followers, with giveaways and contests letting you tap into a sizeable pot of free SC. The operator hosts weekly competitions, so there are plenty of opportunities to win.

10. Climb up the Pulsz.com leaderboards

The more you play and win at Pulsz.com, the higher up the in-game leaderboards you’ll climb. As your experience builds, you can claim a higher allowance of free SC tokens, which can be used to take part in sweepstake games for the chance to win real prizes.

11. Use promo codes

Alongside Gold Coins, you can use promo codes to claim Sweepstakes Coins too. Be sure to check site banners for bonus codes that offer a bigger share of SC when purchasing Gold Coins in the Pulsz.com store.

12. Login bonus

That’s right, you can claim Sweepstakes Coins alongside GC when you log in to the Pulsz.com site. Unlike GC, you won’t get SC every day, but will instead earn more for consecutive login streaks. For example, 1 free SC is rewarded for logging into your Pulsz.com account for seven consecutive days.

Why you should consider the Pulsz social casino

Together with the opportunity to get Pulsz coins free, there are lots of other incentives for signing up for a new account on the Pulsz.com social casino. That includes:

Over 200 Vegas-style slot games for you to play, as well as jackpots, megaways, table games, and contests. Plus, Pulsz.com is constantly adding to its games line-up, so there are always new titles to discover.

As well as the desktop version, you can also download the Pulsz.com smartphone app on Android and iOS devices. App users may be entitled to exclusive bonuses and promos, and enabling app push notifications is a great way to stay abreast of the latest Pulsz deals.

Since this is a social casino, Pulsz.com is available in most US states barring Washington, Idaho, and Nevada. That’s great news if you live in a state with strict real-money casino laws since it gives you a way to legally enjoy the thrill of online casino play.

Frequently asked questions on the Pulsz social casino

There’s a lot to get to grips with when signing up for Pulsz.com as a new customer. So, if you have a question about the process or how to get free Pulsz coins, it may be answered below.

Is Pulsz.com legal and above board?

Pulsz.com is a social casino, so it’s not bound by the same legislation as real-money online casinos. The site can be legally accessed in most parts of the US, while the sweepstakes model ensures that you can redeem genuine prizes without physically gambling. You can learn more about the legalities of Pulsz on the site’s Terms of Use and Player Safety pages.

Can you buy more coins on the Pulsz.com social casino?

You can purchase Gold Coins at Pulsz.com as part of one of the operator’s coin packages. You can’t, however, buy Sweepstakes Coins, since they can be redeemed for cash prizes. When you purchase GC, you’ll receive a small random allocation of SC as a purchase bonus (and can also use qualifying promo codes to receive more SC when buying GC).

How can I get Pulsz Coins free on the social casino?

There are lots of ways to claim both free Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins at Pulsz.com. From daily login bonuses to exclusive promo codes, you should use all means at your disposal to maintain a healthy stockpile of both GC and SC while playing at the Pulsz social casino.

Other social casinos to consider

While Pulsz is a big name in the social casino arena, there are other sites like it that you may wish to consider.

Stake.us is one such platform. With a huge collection of over 1,000 slots and table games, this is one of the biggest and best social casinos in the US. If you’re new to the site, you can use ‘CRYPTGAMBL’ to claim a 5% Rakeback bonus, which essentially allows you to recoup a percentage of all the Gold Coins you spend and lose playing your favorite slots at Stake.us.

Elsewhere, Fortune Coins is worth a look, too. This fun-first casino prides itself on its colorful games lobby and immersive VIP Program, as well as an ever-changing roster of eye-catching promos for new and existing players.

With so many social casinos on offer, be sure to compare promos, T&Cs, and game options before registering with a specific operator. Regardless of which you choose, however, there’s all kinds of fun to be had.

Conclusion – Lots of ways to get free Pulsz Coins

Over 500,000 players across the US have already discovered the fun and thrills on offer at the Pulsz social casino, and with so many awesome games and generous coin bonuses on offer, it’s easy to see why.

Sign-up for a Pulsz.com social casino account today and you can get Pulsz Coins free, including 5000 Gold Coins to help start your experience off on the right foot. With so much to like and lots of fun to be had, it’s a deal not to be missed. Just remember that you must be 21+ and live in a qualifying state to play.