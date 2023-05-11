Best Betting Offers Michigan: List of MI Sportsbook Promos

Sports fans in the Great Lake State now have a huge choice of legal and legit online sportsbook options. But with so many operators to pick from, choosing the best betting offers in Michigan can be a tall order.

If you live in MI and are looking to take advantage of the latest sportsbook welcome offers and promotions, this guide can hook you up with the best deals around. From DraftsKings and BetRivers to SI and BetMGM, discover a list of the best Michigan sportsbook promos below.

SI Sportsbook

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook is live in the Wolverine State, giving Michiganders the chance to net $200 worth of free bets when they stake a minimum $20 wager. Get to grips with the offers’ T&Cs and redemption process below.

Key details of the SI Sportsbook welcome bonus

Minimum $20 qualifying bet must be made on odds of at least +120. You must win this bet to receive the bonus.

Free $200 bets are awarded in eight $25 increments. You’ll then have seven days to use your bonus bets before they expire.

You must be 21+ and a permanent MI resident to sign-up at SI Sportsbook

How to claim the SI Sportsbook new player bonus

Start by registering for an SI Sportsbook account; you must be a new customer and be able to provide a valid MI address. When prompted, add promo code SI200, before proceeding to the sportsbook betting lobby.

Now it’s time to place your $20 qualifying bet. You can wager on any sports market provided the min odds of +120 are met. You need to win this bet to receive the $200 bonus, so choose your wager wisely.

If you win, you’ll receive eight $25 free bet tokens. Use these within seven days or they could expire.

Why this is one of the best betting offers in Michigan

With $200 there for the taking and no minimum wagering requirements on the free bonus bets, SI Sportsbook’s sign-up bonus is worth your attention. The operator offers tons of bet options and sports markets, so you can back favorites like the Detroit Pistons or branch out and bet on global sports like soccer and F1.

Make sure to use the correct promo code when prompted to redeem the offer. After that, all that’s left to do is cross your fingers and hope that your qualifying bet comes through.

BetMGM

One of the world’s best-loved sportsbooks, BetMGM, has landed in the Great Lakes, laying down the marker with a $1,000 first bet bonus. If you’ve been searching “best betting offers Michigan”, you’ve found what you’re looking for. Take a look at what’s on the table below.

What you need to know about the BetMGM sign-up bonus

This is a first bet bonus where you can get up to $1,000 paid back in bonus bets if your original stake loses.

There’s a minimum $10 deposit requirement to redeem the offer.

If your qualifying bet is higher than $50, you will receive your bonus bets in five increments (for example, a $100 qualifying bet would mean you get five $20 bonus bets). If it’s below $50, you’ll receive a single bonus bet.

How to claim the BetMGM first bet offer

First, you’ll need to sign-up at BetMGM with a valid MI address. Then it’s just a case of depositing a minimum of $10 in your new BetMGM account and placing your first bet to redeem the bonus. There’s no promo code to use here.

If you lose, BetMGM will award your wager back in bonus bet tokens which you must use within seven days. These can’t be cashed out, so be sure to make the most of them before they expire.

What to love about BetMGM Michigan

BetMGM is a major player in the world of sportsbook betting, so you can expect a huge range of sports markets, regular promos, and competitive odds. The operator’s mobile app is also one of the best around, bringing you a flexible and convenient way to wager on your favorite sports.

With a $1,000 bonus on the table, this is arguably one of the best betting offers for Michigan residents. Be sure to read the T&Cs carefully before making your first deposit.

BetRivers

Buckle up Michiganians because BetRivers has an exciting second chance bet bonus in store. Right now, new customers can use code: SPORTS to receive a free bet bonus of up to $500 when they lose their qualifying wager. Find the details here.

Get to know the BetRivers MI $500 free bet bonus

The second chance bet bonus is available to new customers signing up to BetRivers Michigan for the first time.

Customers must deposit a minimum of $10 and use promo code SPORTS to redeem the offer.

Free bet bonus will expire within 30 days and cannot be redeemed for cash.

How to get the BetRivers second chance bet bonus

Register as a new customer at BetRivers Michigan; you’ll need to present a valid MI address for verification purposes. When prompted, deposit a minimum of $10 into your new BetRivers account and add promo code SPORTS to access the welcome offer.

After that, you’re ready to get started on the BetRivers sportsbook. Browse the available fixtures and odds, making sure to place a wager within 14 days of sign-up to qualify for the second chance bet. If you lose, you’ll receive a free bet equal to your original stake, which will be automatically credited to your account.

Why the BetRivers welcome bonus is one of the best betting offers in Michigan

BetRivers is bringing Michigan sports fans a generous introductory offer with its latest second chance bet bonus. With $500 in bonus bets available and comparatively flexible T&Cs, it’s a great way to get started with one of America’s most trusted sports betting operators.

Even if you plan to bet small, the $10 minimum deposit means you can back your favorite teams with the peace of mind that you’ll get your stake back as a free bet. Don’t forget to use code SPORTS when making your deposit to qualify for the offer.

FanDuel Sport

Looking for the best betting offers in Michigan? Then how does a no sweat bet worth up to $1,000 courtesy of FanDuel Sport sound? Sign up for the operator today with a $10 deposit, if you lose, you’ll receive your original stake back as a bonus that you can use to bet again.

What you need to know about the FanDuel Sport welcome bonus

You must be 21+ and a permanent MI resident to qualify for the FanDuel Sport welcome bonus.

A $10 minimum deposit applies, with a $1,000 maximum bonus bet up for grabs.

Bonus bets are awarded when you lose your qualifying stake and must be used on odds below -200.

How to get the FanDuel Sport sign-up promo

New FanDuel players will first need to register their details with the sportsbook to redeem the welcome bonus. This requires a few key bits of information, including your social security number, which is standard practice for most US sportsbooks.

Once you’re registered, you’ll need to deposit $10 in your FanDuel account; there’s no need to use a promo code. You can place your qualifying bet on any sports market, and if you lose, you’ll get your stake back in bonus bets which must be used on odds lesser than -200.

What’s to like about the FanDuel sportsbook?

Aside from its substantial welcome pot, FanDuel Sport has much to offer sports bettors in the Great Lakes State. For one, its available sports markets are unmatched, with a huge range of options whether you’re looking to bet on the Michigan Wolverines or the Detroit Lions. It also boasts one of the best smartphone apps of any legal US sportsbook, so you can easily manage your bets whenever, wherever.

Plus, with no promo code to worry about and a minimum deposit requirement of $10, it’s clear why FanDuel is proving such a popular sportsbook in Michigan and beyond.

DraftKings

DraftKings is among the biggest and best sportsbooks to hit the Wolverine State, and right now, you can get a deposit bonus of up to $1,000 for a minimum $5 deposit. Find out why this is one of the best betting offers in Michigan below.

Details about the DraftKings deposit bonus

You must be 21+, a permanent resident of MI, and have never held a DraftKings account before in order to qualify for the deposit bonus.

A $5 minimum deposit applies to get the bonus, which will be awarded in “DraftKings Dollars” (DK) should you lose your qualifying bet.

A minimum odds requirement of -300 or longer applies to bonus bets. Bonuses are awarded incrementally according to the promotional T&Cs.

How to claim the DraftKings deposit bonus

With no promo code, it’s easy to register and qualify for the DraftKings deposit bonus. Sign up at the site with your details, including your SSN, and add a minimum $5 deposit to your DK account to activate the offer. The amount you deposit dictates what you can earn as a bonus, but be mindful of the wagering requirements and read the T&Cs carefully before you pay in.

You’re then free to place your first bet within the operator’s vast sportsbook. If you lose, you’ll receive your stake back as a bonus bet, which you must use on qualifying odds of -300 or longer.

What makes the DraftKings deposit bonus one of the best betting offers in Michigan?

A $1,000 deposit bonus is a serious offer, and this, coupled with the $5 deposit requirement, is what makes the DraftKings deposit bonus such an interesting proposition for MI sports lovers.

Plus, by signing up to DraftKings, you know you’re in the hands of a safe, secure, and all-American sportsbook, with tons of competitive sports betting options on the table.

Conclusion – Michigan sports betting can bring big rewards

It’s fair to say that Michiganders are passionate about sports, so it’s great to see that the state’s biggest and best-loved sportsbooks have lots to offer in terms of bonus bets and welcome bonuses.

Whether you opt for SI, BetMGM, BetRivers, FanDuel, or DraftKings, you’re guaranteed some of the best betting options in Michigan – and lots of fun while you’re at it.