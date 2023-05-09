From Prescription to Addiction: 7 Dangers of Opioid Abuse And How To Avoid Them

Opioids are powerful painkillers prescribed by doctors to relieve severe pain from injuries, surgery, or chronic conditions like cancer or arthritis. However, they are also highly addictive and can lead to serious health problems, including overdose and death.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than 130 people die every day in the United States due to opioid overdose. Therefore, it is essential to understand the dangers of opioid abuse and how to avoid them.

Addiction

One of the most significant dangers of opioid abuse is addiction, which is one of the top 5 on the list of different drug addictions. Opioids can create a sense of euphoria and relaxation, which can lead to dependence on the drug. Infact, opioid addiction is the most common among different drug addictions treated by Lananta Recovery.

When someone becomes addicted to opioids, they may experience withdrawal symptoms if they try to stop taking the drug. These symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, anxiety, and muscle aches, among others. To avoid addiction, it is crucial to take opioids exactly as prescribed and only for the duration recommended by a healthcare provider.

Overdose

Another significant danger of opioid abuse is overdose. Opioids can slow down the respiratory system, making it difficult to breathe. If someone takes too much of an opioid, they can stop breathing altogether, leading to an overdose.

Symptoms of an overdose include pinpoint pupils, slowed breathing, and unconsciousness. To avoid an overdose, it is essential to take opioids exactly as prescribed and to never mix them with other drugs, including alcohol.

Tolerance

Tolerance is another danger of opioid abuse. Over time, someone taking opioids may require higher doses to achieve the same level of pain relief. This can lead to increased risk of overdose or addiction. To avoid tolerance, it is crucial to take opioids only as prescribed and to never increase the dosage without first consulting a healthcare provider.