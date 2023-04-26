Rainn Wilson to speak at Englert Theatre

Emmy-award-winning actor Rainn Wilson, best known for his role as Dwight Schrute on “The Office,” will be discussing topics of spirituality from his newest book, “Soul Bloom,” at the Englert Theatre on May 1 in an event hosted by Prairie Lights.

Audience members file into Englert Theatre during day three of the Mission Creek Festival in Iowa City on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Rainn Wilson will host an evening at The Englert Theatre on May 1 at 7:30 p.m. Wilson is best known for his Emmy-award-winning comedic role as Dwight Schrute on “The Office,” but he is also a podcaster, producer, writer, and director.

At the Englert, Wilson will discuss spirituality in light of his newest book published this month, “Soul Bloom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution.” The event is hosted by Prairie Lights and will feature a one-hour book signing by the author followed by a conversation focused on healing faith on an individual and global level.

Kathleen Johnson, Prairie Lights events coordinator, wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan that Wilson is also known around Iowa City for his previous book that sold very well at the bookstore, “The Bassoon King,” and his podcast, “Metaphysical Milkshake.”

While “The Bassoon King” is essentially Wilson’s memoir filled with funny and defining life stories, “Metaphysical Milkshake” is an exploration of the meaning of life. Like “Soul Bloom,” Wilson’s previous projects discuss faith and spirituality.

Wilson co-founded SoulPancake in 2008, a media company dedicated to creating content about human connection and the pursuit of making the world a better and more thoughtful place. SoulPancake now belongs to Participant Media.

“Soul Bloom” tackles some of life’s biggest and strangest questions. It also suggests that finding faith can replace existing political and economic systems that are simply not enough to heal our world as it recovers from a pandemic.

Wilson will share his iconic humor and personal perspective with audiences throughout the evening. According to his show’s description on Englert’s website, “Soul Bloom delves into ancient wisdom to seek out practical, transformative answers to life’s biggest questions.