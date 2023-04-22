Photos: 2023 Iowa spring football practice

Iowa football held a spring practice at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Iowa quarterbacks Joe Labas, Deacon Hill and Cade McNamara all saw action. Last year’s starting quarterback, Spencer Petras, was on the sidelines calling plays. Petras suffered an army injury in last year’s final regular season game.

In addition to McNamara, Iowa fans also saw fellow Michigan transfer tight end Erick All during scrimmage.

Last year, Iowa finished the season 8-5 and many fans called for the removal of offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. The offense ended the season 123rd in scoring. Over the offseason, Ferentz’s contract was restructured with performance objectives including scoring at least 25 points per game and seven wins in the upcoming season.

The Hawkeyes will start their season at home against Utah State in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2.