Iowa football specialists building confidence throughout spring practice

After learning the operations of the special teams unit, kicker Drew Stevens and punter/holder Tory Taylor are increasing their chemistry as a unit.

Sophomore kicker Drew Stevens was laser-focused throughout Iowa football’s spring practices.

Last season, Stevens was going through his first season as a member of the Iowa football team. In addition to showcasing his kicking skills for the first time, Stevens had to get to know his teammates, learn the Iowa football program, and get used to college classes.

This year, all he had to think about was improving his kicks.

“Last year, I was really just learning, like, how they operate, and things like that,” Stevens said. “And now I know how they operate. So I can just focus on doing what I can do right.”

In windy and cold conditions at Iowa football’s open spring practice on Saturday, both Stevens and backup Aaron Blom made all of their field goal attempts — a large improvement from the Hawkeyes’ final spring practice of 2022.

“Last year at this time, I don’t know if we’ve seen a worse place kicking exhibition over the course of the spring,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “This spring has been a flip, both those guys have done a great job. Drew played really well for us, Aaron had a good spring, as well. Last year we weren’t sure we had anybody. Now, we have two guys performing nicely.”

In similar conditions last April, Stevens and Blom struggled to get the ball through the posts. The pair, who were in an open competition for the starting kicker spot, went a combined 50 percent on field goal attempts, and Stevens missed all of his attempts over 40 yards.

Blom started the 2022 season as the Hawkeyes’ kicker, but he went 1-for-3 over two games — including a missed field goal in the final seconds of Iowa’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State.

Stevens took over kicking duties in the third game of the season, going 16-of-18 over the final 11 games of the 2022.

Coming into 2023, Stevens said he’s gained 10 pounds to have a stronger kick. While his increased range comes from his weight gain, he also attributes his improvement to confidence.

“A difference between this year and last year is the confidence I’ve had in my operation,” Stevens. “Because now I know what to expect for my operation. Having good operation from your teammates also builds your confidence and like I’m much more confident this year, was last year.

“I feel like in order to be a successful kicker, you have to have confidence,” Stevens added. “Because if you’re, like, nervous to go out for a kick, like that’s already working against you.”

This year, Stevens is also going into his second season working with punter Tory Taylor as his holder.

Taylor, the 2020 Big Ten Punter of the Year, is in his fourth season as the Hawkeyes’ punter. He started as Stevens’ holder for extra point and field goal attempts in 2022, taking over for former Hawkeye Ryan Gersonde.

Taylor, Stevens, and long snapper Luke Elkin were all learning the ropes of the Hawkeyes’ field goal unit last season. Now, the established trio is taking more experience and confidence into the 2023 season.

“Last year was a big stepping stone for me,” Taylor said. “I’d only punted a ball in a game before last year, but to hold as well. And I really enjoy holding, because it’s another opportunity to get on the field. And usually when you’re out there holding, it’s for points, so we really emphasize that a lot too.”