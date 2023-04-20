Iowa football notebook | Brian Ferentz’s offensive approach stays the same, Cooper DeJean shows superiority as return specialist

Despite ranking second-to-last in total offense last season, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is confident in staying true to the Hawkeyes’ offensive identity.

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz reacts during a football game between Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Iowa offense registered 158 yards compared to Ohio State’s 360. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 54-10.

The biggest concern for Iowa football in 2023 is offensive production.

After ranking 123rd nationally in scoring offense and second-to-last in total offense last season, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s contract was amended to include performance objectives of at least 25 points per game and at least seven wins in the 2023 season.

But Ferentz said he still isn’t looking to stray away from the Hawkeyes’ distinguished offensive identity.

“I’m going to approach my job the same way I’ve approached it for the last 11 seasons,” Ferentz said at a press conference on Thursday. “My job is to help us win football games. We have a tried and true method. We know how we win. We know who we are. My job is to make sure we play on those tracks. And then on Saturdays, we’re winning games, not losing.”

Ferentz said he’s pleased with the progress the offense has made since the start of spring practice and the chemistry that’s been built under Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara, who led the Wolverines to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2021.

McNamara is still recovering from knee surgery and has been limited in spring practice so far, but he’s solidified himself as the captain of Iowa’s offense. Ferentz said McNamara might get some reps at the Hawkeyes’ open spring practice at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, but they want to be smart and protect his health above all else.

Joe Labas, who started at quarterback in Iowa’s 2022 Music City Bowl victory against Kentucky, and Wisconsin transfer quarterback Deacon Hill will get the majority of snaps during Saturday’s spring practice.

“I don’t think there’s any mystery right now,” Ferentz said. “I think the guys in our room understand [McNamara] is our starter. He may not be getting all the reps right now. But I can tell you from his actions on a daily basis since he got here that he’s established himself as that person.”

Ferentz added that the progress he’s seen from center Logan Jones from last spring to now has been significant, partly due to his increased comfort level on the offensive side of the ball.

Jones was expected to compete for first-team reps on the defensive line in spring 2021 but suffered a knee injury. After Iowa lost center Tyler Linderbaum to the NFL Draft, Jones switched to the offensive line and started 13 games for the Hawkeyes in 2023.

Ferentz complimented the pride and competitiveness Jones competes with and believes his physical skill set will help him positively contribute on the field this fall.

“I think the future is pretty bright for [Jones],” Ferentz said. “We have high expectations for him, just like we do for all our players. But I certainly expect him to rise to the occasion this year.”

DeJean’s it factor

Defensive back Cooper DeJean has established himself as a reliable, multi-faceted player for the Hawkeyes. He led the Iowa defense with five interceptions and set a program single-season record with three pick sixes last season.

But the junior has also been an asset on special teams.

Special teams coordinator Levar Woods said Thursday that even when DeJean was a freshman and no one knew his name, he was always the first guy out practicing punt returns. DeJean’s work ethic and drive to get better gave Woods the confidence to put him on the field.

When DeJean made his debut as a return specialist and ran the kickoff back 20 yards against Wisconsin on Oct. 30, 2021, Woods said he knew he had a natural ability with the ball in his hands.

DeJean, who finished last season averaging 16.5 yards on 10 returns, is the favorite at return specialist as the Hawkeyes close out spring practice.

“I can go back and look at that play and see right there that he has the it factor,” Woods said on DeJean’s kickoff return against the Badgers. “I would say if we went into a game today, Cooper would start off being that guy.”