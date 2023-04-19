3 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Accounts (Real and Aged Accounts)

With over 2.3 Billion active monthly users, Instagram is a popular social media platform. Evolved from a photo-sharing app, the platform is now a great tool for creators and businessmen to connect with audiences, establish brands and promote their services and products.

However, building a following and driving users toward your content can be challenging. You can’t just create an account and start noticing results in a day. A lot of time, patience, and effort is needed for organic growth.

For quick results, one solution is there – buy Instagram accounts that are already established. Choosing a reliable seller with a verified Instagram account will help you get access to following and engagement in a limited time.

Let’s explore some of the best places for buying Instagram pages. From an overview, features, customer reviews, and pricing, we’ll cover it all!

Best Sites to Buy Instagram Accounts

Some of the best places to purchase Instagram accounts are:

Fameswap is a reliable website to buy and sell verified Instagram accounts and YouTube channels. The accounts are from various niches like fitness, music, pets, luxury, food, etc. The best marketplace stands out due to exciting features like live account stats, phone-verified accounts (PVA), the ability to submit offers, escrow service, and excellent customer support.

Features

Real Followers : Fameswap ensures that the account followers are genuine so buyers can get quality accounts with no spam issues.

: ensures that the account followers are genuine so buyers can get quality accounts with no spam issues. Global Audience: The site gets traffic from 50-plus countries, including large companies and global brands.

The site gets traffic from 50-plus countries, including large companies and global brands. Offer Submission : If you like Instagram accounts for sale, you can submit offers to sellers. Then, you can start a conversation and proceed to Escrow if the deal is finalised. Also, you can pay through Paypal, credit and debit cards, or any other option.

: If you like Instagram accounts for sale, you can submit offers to sellers. Then, you can start a conversation and proceed to Escrow if the deal is finalised. Also, you can pay through Paypal, credit and debit cards, or any other option. Live Stats : You can get updated listing stats like likes per post, total followers, engagement metrics, and more of the active accounts.

: You can get updated listing stats like likes per post, total followers, engagement metrics, and more of the active accounts. Escrow For Secure Payment : The buyer payment will be safe till the deal is closed.

: The buyer payment will be safe till the deal is closed. Versatile : Whether you want an account with 10K, 100K, or more followers, you’ll get them here.

: Whether you want an account with 10K, 100K, or more followers, you’ll get them here. TikTok And YouTube: Apart from Instagram, you can buy old and aged YouTube channels and TikTok accounts.

Pros

The data and metrics are verified for accuracy

In-depth account inspection facilities

Safe encrypted payments

Communication via a secure platform

Accounts with phone-verification and Bluetick

Cons

Competitive bidding process

Customer support is available for 24 hours after purchase completion

Summary Of Customer Reviews

Many users have reviewed the site on TrustPilot and appreciate the smooth transaction process. Customers love the easy direct communication between sellers and buyers for active accounts. Also, users appreciate customer support reliability.

>> Buy Instagram Accounts from Fameswap

2. Social Tradia

Another user-friendly platform, Social Tradia, ensures you get real followers that engage and promote your brand. You don’t have to worry about scam accounts with fake followers here. Customer support is top-notch, and payment methods are versatile for high-quality accounts. Overall, the best place for authentic accounts.

Features

Verified Instagram Accounts : With authentic followers, you can contact the seller directly, negotiate the deal, and receive the final invoice.

: With authentic followers, you can contact the seller directly, negotiate the deal, and receive the final invoice. Money Back Guarantee : The account transfer process takes around 3-5 days, and you’ll get your money back if the seller fails to do so.

: The account transfer process takes around 3-5 days, and you’ll get your money back if the seller fails to do so. Smooth Transactions : Multiple payment gateways are available, and for tax returns, you can claim your purchase as a marketing cost.

: Multiple payment gateways are available, and for tax returns, you can claim your purchase as a marketing cost. Reliable Platform: The site is well-reputed whether you buy or sell Instagram accounts. You’ll get an authentic account delivery quickly.

The site is well-reputed whether you buy or sell Instagram accounts. You’ll get an authentic account delivery quickly. Wide Selection: Multiple niche accounts are added daily, and you can browse the site. Use filters like category, number of followers, and more to get targeted results.

Pros

Private accounts are also available

Safe and reliable platform

Prompt and quick assistance from customer support

Verified authentic accounts

Cons

The pricing is a little higher compared to other platforms

Summary Of Customer Reviews

Customers have praised the platform for its authenticity. They also commented that filters help find the perfect targeted accounts for needs. Customers have also appreciated the prompt responses by the customer service team.

3. Insta Sale

A great free platform that charges only from the guarantor’s commission. You’ll get active accounts that’ll help generate leads and convert them to bring revenue. There’ll be no fake followers, and you’ll get a genuine engagement rate and comment stats to ensure the account is active.

Features

Secure Transactions : Insta Sale ensures their guarantors supervise every transaction and transfer. This protects the users from shady buyers and sellers.

: Insta Sale ensures their guarantors supervise every transaction and transfer. This protects the users from shady buyers and sellers. Fast Transactions : The platform offers quick transactions. If an account is put up on their Instagram account to sell today, they could receive their cash as fast as the next day.

: The platform offers quick transactions. If an account is put up on their Instagram account to sell today, they could receive their cash as fast as the next day. User-Friendly Interface : Insta Sale has a user-friendly interface that lets users quickly find the correct page or place their Instagram account on sale.

: Insta Sale has a user-friendly interface that lets users quickly find the correct page or place their Instagram account on sale. Private Sales : The platform secures the user’s data and sales information, ensuring they will not disclose it to any third party.

: The platform secures the user’s data and sales information, ensuring they will not disclose it to any third party. Multiple Niches: Whether you want pet, food, or tech-related Instagram accounts, you can get authentic Instagram accounts easily.

Pros

Control over money and account transfers to prevent scams

Fast transactions – You’ll get money or the account the next day

User-friendly interface

Secure and reliable platform

Filters are awesome for targeted results

Competitive Pricing

Cons

No live chat support is available

Summary Of Customer Reviews

Customers using Insta Sale to buy Instagram accounts have praised the service’s simplicity and reliability. They are pleased with the level of security provided by the guarantors and the speedy transaction times. Users have found customer service to be responsive and helpful.

How We Made This List of Best Sites?

By conducting in-depth research and thorough analysis of marketplaces, we’ve compiled our list of best places to buy an Instagram account. We looked for:

Safe Account Transfer: We considered websites that offer a safe ownership transfer process. It includes analyzing the seller’s ownership and ensuring the buyer gets all login credentials and related information. Also, we checked if the site has processes to stop fraudulent activities for buyer and seller protection.

Pricing: Fair and competitive pricing is essential whether you buy or sell Instagram accounts. We selected sites with reasonable pricing without compromising seller reliability, high-quality followers, and genuine engagement.

Customer Support: A safe buying process needs involvement from the support team to resolve any concerns. We selected sites after evaluating their customer support system, including their response time and solutions offered for the issue.

Reviews: Customer satisfaction with a website can be judged through its review section. We thoroughly review the customer reviews to understand people’s perspectives and the company’s reputation. Also, we analyzed ratings from multiple sources like websites, social media channels, and review sites to ensure they’re trustworthy and legitimate.

Secure Payments (Escrow): Escrow service ensures that the buyer payment is held safely till the transfer of account is complete. The sites we mentioned above offer Escrow to prevent fraudulent activity giving you peace of mind while buying or selling Instagram accounts.

Why Buying Already Established Instagram Accounts is a Key to Success?

The benefits of buying an established Instagram account include:

Instant Access to Following : You don’t need to spend time working on organic traffic and gaining followers through ads. You’ll get an engaged audience interested in your niche.

: You don’t need to spend time working on organic traffic and gaining followers through ads. You’ll get an engaged audience interested in your niche. Established Reputation: Leverage the already-built authority and promote your brand goals. There’ll be less time taken to gain the trust of your audience.

Leverage the already-built authority and promote your brand goals. There’ll be less time taken to gain the trust of your audience. Increased Sales : With a huge following and engagement, you can promote your products, sell your service and bring revenue for the business.

: With a huge following and engagement, you can promote your products, sell your service and bring revenue for the business. Save Time and Effort: You don’t need to start your brand page from scratch. Just focus on creating content to engage your audience, advertise products, and enjoy leads.

You don’t need to start your brand page from scratch. Just focus on creating content to engage your audience, advertise products, and enjoy leads. Competitive Edge: With a running page, you can differentiate your brand from others and reach a wide audience.

FAQs

Is it Safe to Buy Someone’s Instagram Account?

Yes, it’s safe if you buy it from a reliable seller with high-quality followers and user engagement. However, it’s risky if you don’t do a thorough analysis. You might get scammed with an account with fake followers and zero engagement. So, research and analyze the account deeply before closing the deal.

How Much Does it Cost to Buy an Instagram Account?

The Instagram account pricing varies depending on:

Number of Followers : The more followers, the higher the price. Accounts with a huge following may cost thousands of dollars or more.

: The more followers, the higher the price. Accounts with a huge following may cost thousands of dollars or more. Niche : If the niche is closely relevant to your business, you must pay more than those for general niches. Also, the accounts in popular niches like fitness, fashion, and beauty cost more.

: If the niche is closely relevant to your business, you must pay more than those for general niches. Also, the accounts in popular niches like fitness, fashion, and beauty cost more. Engagement: Quality followers help boost the brand’s reputation. Higher the engagement, the more the cost of the account.

Remember, an Instagram account is a valuable investment if bought right. You can spend once and continue getting leads and sales by expanding your reach.

Final Thoughts

Getting an established account can be a smart investment for those looking to grow their social media following quickly without effort. However, consider factors like follower quality, engagement rates, and niche relevancy.

Also, a reputable seller will simplify the process, and you can follow our recommendations to streamline your process. Social Tradia, Insta Sale, and Fameswap are all reliable and trustworthy for getting aged Instagram pages. Reach a larger audience and grow your social media presence today with already-established Instagram accounts!