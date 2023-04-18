Opinion | When it comes to legalizing cannabis, let’s not get ahead of ourselves

While legalizing cannabis has multiple benefits, it’s important that we acknowledge and address the possible risks that come with it.

A conceptual image focused on the legal information of Marijuana using books and a gavel and weed leaf to illustrate this idea.

Legalizing marijuana is in style.

The drug is now legal for recreational use in 21 states. A 2021 poll showed that 54 percent of Iowans want to add our state to the list.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

There are obviously positives that come with legalization. It will require the drug to be regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, meaning the packaging will have ingredients listed on it, so users know what they’re putting into their bodies. As someone who has eaten a government-regulated edible, I can say the recommended dosage listed on the packaging protected me from turning into the embodiment of the Grateful Dead’s fanbase.

It also allows law enforcement to focus on serious crimes instead of spending their time cracking down on cannabis use.

While I’m in favor of legalization, I still have concerns.

Aside from my fear that the Iowa Legislature will accidentally legalize cannibalism in some kind of autocorrect catastrophe, marijuana is also a drug that alters the mind, especially now.

For a while, there’s been a narrative among liberals like me that portrays the drug as a great herbal remedy for the mind and ignores its negative effects.

That’s why it’s important for us to realize and emphasize that the marijuana of today isn’t the kind your grandparents were smoking while watching Jefferson Airplane at Woodstock. It’s far more potent.

A 2020 study showed that THC — the psychoactive compound in marijuana — levels in herbal cannabis have risen significantly since the late 1960s, from less than 1 percent to more than 12 percent.

It’s also important that we emphasize that long-term effects are real and possible. Memory loss and impaired cognitive function have long been associated with heavy use, according to the National Library of Medicine. Daily cannabis users are at a significantly higher risk for temporary psychosis, according to a 2019 study. Results of studies about the relationship between cannabis use and other mental illnesses are scattered.

On a less serious, but still unfortunate, note, cannabis use has been linked to impotence in men, which is unappealing to men and the people who have sex with them, according to Hartford HealthCare. Also, marijuana consumption by way of smoking and edibles is known to cause teeth-yellowing.

Another issue we need to tackle is road safety. Drunk driving is already a big problem, and with the legalization of marijuana comes the possibility of increased fatalities and injuries from high driving.

A 2017 survey by the Colorado Department of Transportation showed that 70 percent of marijuana users drove while intoxicated at least once in the past year.

That’s especially troubling considering there’s no reliable way to detect if someone is driving high on the spot. While a company has come out with a marijuana breathalyzer, it’s not widely used by police departments in the U.S.

So yeah, let’s legalize cannabis. With that, we should fund programs to educate kids and teens that marijuana won’t ruin their future, but it can still have significant negative effects if used in excess. Additionally, we should educate the public on the risks of high driving and incentivize institutions to research different methods to efficiently detect if a driver is high.

But let’s also acknowledge the risks that come with legalization and make sure we do something to limit them.

Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved.