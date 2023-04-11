Iowa women’s basketball forward Shateah Wetering enters transfer portal, opening roster spot for Hawkeyes

The sophomore’s departure will open up the possibility for the Hawkeyes to get an incoming transfer on the 2023-24 squad.

Iowa forward Shateah Wetering goes in for a layup during a women’s basketball game between No. 7 Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Wetering played for six minutes. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 91-61.

Iowa women’s basketball forward Shateah Wetering has entered the transfer portal, multiple sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Wetering, a redshirt sophomore, has been with the Hawkeyes for three seasons and will have three years of eligibility remaining. She joined the Hawkeyes in 2020 and played in seven games her freshman season. Wetering then tore her ACL ahead of the 2021-22 season, sitting out the entire year.

The Montezuma, Iowa, native, played sparingly again this season, appearing in 14 games and registering 18 total points and 12 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes previously had all 15 scholarships filled for next season — center Monika Czinano and forward McKenna Warnock left the program, while guard Kennise Johnson-Etienne and forward Ava Jones will enter. But Wetering’s transfer will open up a scholarship spot for the Hawkeyes for 2023-24.

Iowa, the national runner-up in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, has been linked to Stanford transfer and 6-foot-7 center Lauren Betts as a potential replacement for Czinano.

Betts, a former No. 1 recruit who picked Stanford over Notre Dame, Oregon, UConn, and South Carolina, averaged 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per game for the Cardinal in her freshman season in 2022-23.

Betts also went to the same high school, Grandview High School in Aurora, Colorado, as Hawkeye sophomore center Addison O’Grady.