Photos: Mission Creek Festival Day One

The first day of the Mission Creek Festival 2023 opened with “Crying in H Mart” writer Michelle Zauner as the keynote author at Hancher Auditorium on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Zauner read an excerpt from her memoir and discussed about her writing and family with University of Iowa English professor Bryn Lovitt. Zauner met with audience members and signed books outside. Additionally, Black Belt Eagle Scout and Cat Power performed at Hancher for the opening day of the three-day Mission Creek Festival.

Gallery | 9 Photos Shuntaro Kawasaki Michelle Zauner signs her memoir “Crying in H Mart” during the Mission Creek Festival at Hancher Auditorium on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Zauner is the keynote author for the Mission Creek Festival 2023.