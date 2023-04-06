UI announces ‘Metaversity’ virtual reality campus

The “metaversity” is virtual twin of the UI’s campus, with interactive spaces in the Tippie College of Business providing opportunities for research with virtual reality.

University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson spoke with The Daily Iowan reporters in Jesup Hall on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

The University of Iowa Tippie College of Business opened its virtual twin to the UI’s campus in the metaverse on Thursday.

The virtual copy of the UI’s campus will be used for research on virtual realities, virtual learning opportunities, and virtual tours of campus, according to Tippie College of Business Dean Amy Kristof-Brown.

The UI is the first Big Ten school to produce a virtual campus, developed in partnership with Iowa-based tech company VictoryXR. The company has created hundreds of virtual campuses, according to CEO and UI graduate Steve Grubbs.

UI President Barbara Wilson cut the ribbons to open the new virtual university as the virtual avatar of herself. The ribbon cutting was broadcasted via Facebook Live.

Iowa Sen. Zach Wahls, a Democrat from Coralville and the Democratic leader, virtually attended the unveiling of the campus as an avatar on Thursday. Wahls said he is excited about the research possibilities for the technology.

“It’s exciting to see this new kind of leading-edge technology being pioneered for the university,” Wahls said. “It’ll be interesting to explore the various use cases here on campus.”

Tippie College of Business COO James Chaffee emphasized the practical uses of virtual reality in business with marketing, product design, and customer service.

“This digital twin we are in now allows us the launching point of creating virtual education spaces to prepare our students for a more engaging and personalized learning experience,” Chaffee said.

The Tippie College of Business is looking to use the virtual campus to enhance digital learning opportunities and research their potential uses in business settings.

Chaffee also said that virtual reality could be implemented in training students on soft skills and providing enhanced remote learning opportunities.

Kristof-Brown said she is excited about the future of virtual reality to business education and the UI.

“We seek to be a catalyst for the transformation of students, organizations, and the world,” Kristof-Brown said. “Through thought leadership, educating problem solvers, and productive partnerships like the one we’re seeing evidence of today, we strive to offer an education that prepares our graduates to thrive in a world where technology changes seemingly by the minute.”