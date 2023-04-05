15 Best Songs to Play for Your Reception’s Anniversary Dance

One of the best ways to celebrate an anniversary is through music, and choosing the perfect song can help create a romantic and unforgettable atmosphere. Some couples may opt for classic love anniversary songs that have stood the test of time. Others may prefer a more contemporary song that holds a special meaning to them. Whatever your preference may be, there is no denying the power of music to evoke emotions. So, if you are ready to start planning the perfect anniversary celebration, keep reading to discover the best song for an anniversary.

“Endless Love” by Diana Ross and Lionel Richie

This classic is a duet between two powerhouse vocalists, and it is a perfect wedding anniversary song for a couple celebrating their enduring love. The lyrics describe a love that will last forever, through thick and thin, and the melody is simple and beautiful.

“Unchained Melody” by the Righteous Brothers

This ballad has been covered by countless artists over the years, but the original version is still one of the most iconic anniversary songs for couples. It is one of the songs not to add to your playlist if you do not want a slow, romantic song that describes yearning and passion.

“I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston

Originally written and performed by Dolly Parton, this song is a powerful ballad that expresses a deep and abiding love that will endure even when two people are apart. The emotional delivery makes it a showstopper for happy wedding anniversary songs.

“All of My Life” by Sam Cooke

This lesser-known Sam Cooke track is a hidden gem that is perfect for a wedding anniversary song. It is a sweet and simple love song that declares the devotion of a partner to the other. The gentle guitar and Cooke’s smooth vocals make it a mellow and romantic choice.

“Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley

The gentle melody and tender lyrics of this song describe the feeling of falling in love and being unable to resist the pull of your partner. The simple instrumentation makes it a romantic anniversary song for a wife.

“At Last” by Etta James

The lyrics of this classic describe the feeling of finally finding “the one” and settling down into a life of love and companionship. James’s powerful vocals and soulful instrumentation make it a memorable choice for love songs for an anniversary.

“Unforgettable” by Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole

The song’s title says it all. It is a tribute to a love that is truly unforgettable. The lush orchestration and the interplay between the two singers make it a timeless and elegant choice for a wedding anniversary song.

“The Way You Look Tonight” by Frank Sinatra

The lyrics of this anniversary song for your wife describe the way a person’s appearance can take your breath away and make you fall in love all over again. Sinatra’s smooth vocals and elegant arrangement make it a perfect choice for a formal anniversary celebration.

“I Got You Babe” by Sonny and Cher

The catchy melody and the playful back-and-forth between Sonny and Cher make this song a memorable and enjoyable choice for anniversary songs. The lyrics express gratitude for having found a partner who is always there, no matter what life throws your way.

“My Girl” by the Temptations

The sunny, upbeat melody and the joyful lyrics are all about the happiness and contentment that comes from being with the person you love. The Temptations’ harmonies and lively instrumentation make it a feel-good choice for a wedding anniversary song.

“You’re My Best Friend” by Queen

This classic rock ballad is on the list of anniversary songs for a couple who has been together for a long time and has become the best of friends. The lyrics describe the deep and abiding friendship that a couple shares.

“The Luckiest” by Ben Folds

This happy marriage anniversary song is a song about feeling lucky to have found the love of your life, and the lyrics describe how your partner makes your life better every day.

“You and Me” by Life House

This melodic wedding anniversary song is a better choice for a couple who wants to celebrate their love in a more low-key way. The lyrics describe the deep connection and affection that a couple shares.

“In My Life” by the Beatles

The lyrics of this anniversary song for wife describe the important people and moments in a person’s life, and the melody is timeless and memorable.

“The Power of Love” by Celine Dion

This is one of the anniversary songs for a couple who has been through a lot together and has come out stronger on the other side. The lyrics describe how the power of love can conquer all.

Choosing the best song for anniversary is a meaningful decision. While there are many classic love songs, the ideal anniversary song will depend on the unique experiences and emotions shared by the couple.

Author: Natalia Bayeva

She knows the newest wedding trends and gives useful tips and advice. Her articles in Wedding Forward definitely will help you to find the perfect wedding song, toast, or venue for your wedding day just in a few minutes! Free time Natalia prefers to spend with her family and friends.