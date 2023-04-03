Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Maryland

No. 25 Iowa baseball team defeated untangled Maryland in third game of the series this weekend, 12-8, at Duane Banks Baseball Field in Iowa City on Sunday.

This was the Hawkeyes first victory over Maryland this season. Maryland lead Iowa, 3-1, for the first four innings with catcher Luke Shliger and outfielder Bobby Zmarzlak both hitting home runs allowing infielder Kevin Keister to score as well.

Their comeback began after Iowa had nine runs in the fifth inning, giving them the lead for the first time in the game, 10-6, in part thanks to Infielder Sam Hojnar’s home run. Also scoring that inning was catcher Cade Moss, infielder Michael Seegers, infielder Ben Wilkes, utility infielder Keaton Anthony, outfielder Kyle Huckstorf, utility player Sam Peterson, and infielder Raider Tello.

Iowa centerfielder Kyle Huckstorf and catcher Cade Moss lead the Hawkeyes with 3 hits. Maryland designated hitter Bobby Zmarzlak lead his team with 3 hits as well.

Next, Iowa will be facing Bradley on Wednesday, April 5, at 6:00 p.m. at Dozer Park in Peoria, Illinois.