Former Iowa football player Seth Benson forges his own path

Benson has been Iowa’s starting weakside linebacker for the past two seasons. The three-time All-Big-Ten selection wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine in February but got a chance to display his skillset at Iowa’s pro day on March 20.

Iowa linebacker Seth Benson walks off the field during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on November 25, 2022. Benson had eight total tackles. The Cornhuskers defeated the Hawkeyes, 24-17.

It didn’t take long for former Iowa football player Seth Benson to realize he belonged with the Hawkeyes.

During the linebacker’s freshman season in 2018, multiple starters, including Barrington Wade and Nick Niemann, missed time with injuries. So, Benson stepped in.

After one specific play, Benson said he knew he made the right choice.

“I got [former Hawkeye defensive back] Amani Hooker behind me telling me what do,” Benson said during media availability following Iowa’s pro day on March 20. “I made a play, and he came up and hugged me, gave me a tap on the head. I remember that moment. I was like, ‘I think I can do it here.’”

But committing to Iowa was not an easy choice for Benson.

Growing up in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Benson’s family had deep ties with South Dakota State University. His dad, Chuck Benson, played fullback for the Jackrabbits, leading the team in rushing in 1977 and earning captainship the following year. His mom, JoElle Benson, was a frontcourt standout on the basketball team while his older siblings, Austin Benson, a football walk-on, and Ellie Benson, a volleyball player, each represented the Yellow and Blue.

“I kind of took a leap of faith when I came [to Iowa] instead of going to South Dakota State,” Benson said. “Sometimes in life, you’ve just got to go all in. I told myself I don’t want to look back and say, ‘What if?’”

After playing just three games and redshirting in 2018 for the Hawkeyes, the two-star recruit from Washington High School saw his numbers skyrocket, going from 11 total tackles in 2019 to 105 in 2021. Last season, the weakside linebacker earned second-team All-Big Ten honors to the tune of 94 tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery, and an interception.

Benson continues to receive praise from former teammates, including Jack Campbell, four years after Hooker’s tap on the helmet.

“He’s one of the most underrated Hawkeyes to ever put on the uniform,” Campbell said. “At times, unfortunately, people thought I was pretty decent. I think Seth was above and beyond anything I was. I view him as a leader and someone I model my game after.”

Benson chose to spend this winter in Iowa City preparing for the NFL Draft in April, citing Iowa’s facilities, coaches, and free food as the main reasons.

Even though Benson did not receive an invite to the NFL Combine in February, the 6-foot 232-pounder showcased his skills during on-field workouts and positional drills for 66 personnel members from all 32 pro teams.

“First, I always just tell myself, ‘I can only control what I can control,’” Benson said. “That really calms you down. I put the training in, I did what I needed to do, and now, just let it rip … My coaches, I know they’re going to put me in the best situation [to succeed].”

Benson has talked with several NFL teams and often mentions his family and how he was raised during those interviews. When he reaches out to his hometown, the hopeful NFL draft pick experiences a moment of clarity.

“When I talk to people from back home, I’m like, ‘Yeah, dang, I’m training for the NFL.’”