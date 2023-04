No. 57 ranked Iowa women’s tennis defeated No. 47 Purdue, 4–0, at the Hawkeye Tennis & Recreational Complex on Friday, March 31.

The Hawkeyes won all three of their doubles matches against The Boilermakers. Iowa’s Daianne Hayashida, Vipasha Mehra, and Pia Kranholdt all won their singles matches, ultimately shutting out Purdue.

The Iowa women’s tennis team will face the Indiana Hoosiers in Iowa City on Sunday, April 2, at 11:00 a.m.