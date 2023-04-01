Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Maryland

Unranked Maryland’s baseball team defeated No. 25 Iowa in their second game of the weekend, 7-4, at Duane Banks Baseball Field in Iowa City on Saturday. Iowa players wore green hats to support mental health and the green bandana project.

Maryland’s pitcher Nick Dean had 4 strikeouts and 1 hit. Iowa’s pitchers Zach Voelker and Luke Llewellyn had 2 strikeouts each.

Maryland had a total of 10 hits while Iowa had 6 hits. Marylands infielder Nick Lorusso led in hits with 3. Iowa’s catcher Cade Moss led with 2 hits. Marylands catcher Luke Shliger, infielder Eddie Hacopian, and outfielder Elijah Lambros all led with 2 runs each. Iowa’s outfielder Kyle Huckstorf led with 2 runs.

The Hawkeyes will face the Terrapins again in Iowa City, tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. at Duane Banks Baseball Field.