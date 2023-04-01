Photos: Hills tornado cleanup

Residents of Hills, Iowa cleaned up debris on Saturday following a tornado on Friday, March 31. Houses on Old Oak Ridge, as well as surrounding areas, were damaged.

Nancy Roselund wasn’t home when her house was hit by the tornado but reflected on the damage and said, “It’s when you stop learning you die.”

Derrick Droz of Kalona, Iowa, helped clean debris off his brother-in-law’s lawn. Droz, a realtor, helped his brother-in-law purchase the house about four to five months prior. “Just devastated for everybody,” Droz said.

Yancey Forkner unloaded debris from his house and said, “It’s good to see the community come together like this. There’s a lot of good people here willing to help each other out.”