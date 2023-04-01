Photos: 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Final Four – No. 1 South Carolina vs No. 2 Iowa

Iowa defeated South Carolina, 77-73, in a 2023 NCAA women’s Final Four game between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Iowa at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark finished the game with 41 points, eight assists, and six rebounds and Iowa center Monika Czinano scored 18 points and completed three rebounds.

South Carolina forward and Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Aliyah Boston finished the game with eight points, three assists and 10 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes will play No. 3 Louisiana State University in the National Championship Game, Sunday at 2:30 P.M., Central Standard Time.