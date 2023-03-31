Photos: Hailey Whitters at Wildwood

Rising country star Hailey Whitters performed at Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon in Iowa City on Thursday, March 30. She was born in Iowa and currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee. Whitters’ newest album is based on her time growing up in Iowa City.

Country singer Stephen Wilson Jr. opened the show to a sold-out crowd. Whitters and Wilson Jr. are on tour together, and both are continuing to release music. Whitters told her fans she loved them and told them to chase their dreams.

Whitters’ next performance is Friday, March 31, in Peoria, Illinois, at 7:00 p.m.