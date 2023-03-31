Photos: Coralville tornado debris

Following a tornado that swept through parts of Coralville on Friday evening, many structures were destroyed and debris was scattered in the area of Highway 6 between 25th and 23rd Avenues.

The Coralville fire and police departments worked alongside other agencies to help facilitate cleanup.

Community members started to clean up businesses and neighborhoods late into the evening as nearby hotels were being booked for displaced community members following the tornado.

“I didn’t know what to expect. I mean, she said it was gone, but I didn’t really expect to see this gigantic type of thing with steel beams,” said local business owner Liz Goodman after receiving the news that the warehouse located off of Highway 6 was gone.