Photos: 2023 NCAA women’s Final Four press conferences and open practices

The 2023 NCAA women’s Final Four press conferences and open practices were held at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have reached their first Final Four since 1993 and will play the undefeated and number-one overall-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks.

“Well, we are extremely excited to represent Hawkeye nation here at the women’s Final Four.” Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said. “We know we have an incredible challenge ahead of us, but at the same time, everybody loves an underdog. So hopefully, a lot of people will be cheering for us.”

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark received the Associated Press Player of the Year award. Clark is the second Iowa player to receive the award after former Iowa Hawkeye Megan Gustafson received it in 2019.

Iowa will play South Carolina on Friday at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Tip-off is at 8:30 pm.