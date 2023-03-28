Top+5+most+popular+slot+themes+to+try

Online casino gaming has become increasingly popular over the years, with more designs, special features and themes spinning onto the Slots scene.

From the first slot machines, which were activated by pulling a lever, to the retro fruit machines, and eventually advancements in technology which introduced electromechanical and video Slots – there’s no doubt games of chance have come a long way in recent years.

Since the first online casino site to allow automated payouts opened its virtual doors in 1996, technology has continued to advance – constantly adapting to boast the latest graphics, designs and themes.

Whether you’re a seasoned casino Slots player or new to this realm of gaming, the huge variety of themes to choose from can make it hard to know where to start.

With this in mind, we’ve comprised a list of the top five most popular slot themes for you to try! Read on to find out more…

Luck of the Irish

Featuring leaping leprechauns and random rainbows, the slot games with an Irish theme tend to portray colourful icons that represent ‘luck’. Of course, we know luck is just a concept, but it can be nice to spin reels that are adorned with horseshoes and four-leaf clovers.

Egyptian

Another popular slot game theme is ancient Egypt, where you can discover the Great Pyramids and find pharaohs on the reels. It might be down to the element of mystery, or the fact you can uncover hieroglyphs, but Egyptian themed Slots are definitely a firm favourite for players.

Greek/Norse mythology

Greek and Norse mythology is a theme you’ll frequently see in video games, television programmes and in film – but the gods and goddesses have spread their wings and entered the world of online casino gaming as well. The Age of the Gods franchise is a popular choice, with a huge variety of different games under this title to choose from.

Wild West

Are you ready to saddle up and grab your bandolier to embark on a quest on the reels of the Wild West? If the answer’s yes, then you’re in luck, because this is another popular theme for Slots.

Television gameshows

Finally, is the television gameshow-themed Slots. You’re probably familiar with the likes of Deal or No Deal, which first aired on TV in 2005. Since then, the popular series has been used in arcades and casinos alike, with games created using the concept of picking random boxes for the chance to win a cash prize. There’s even the Banker feature, to make gameplay even more interesting!

Thanks to advancements in technology, you can get a taste of what it means to become a gameshow contestant, without having to leave the comfort of your own home. That’s right, gaming developers have created many slot games inspired by Deal or No Deal, alongside other popular TV gameshows like Who Wants to be a Millionaire?!

With so many options available to play, and the addition of special features, bonus rounds and plenty of other popular themes to choose from, which will you be searching for first?