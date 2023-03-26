Photos: Washington D.C. Cherry Blossom Festival

Downtown Washington D.C. filled with visitors for the Blossom Kite festival, on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

The kite festival is part of the annual Cherry Blossom festival, a five-week celebration of the cherry blossom trees which were planted along the Tidal Basin in D.C. in 1912.

The kite festival is one of many events that are held on and around the National Mall thought the festival, which spans from Monday, March 20-Sunday, April 16.