Photos: Summer of the Arts in the Spring

The Beakers Brothers, Dandelion Stompers, Dave Zollo & the Body Electric, The Recliners, The Savage Hearts, and Winterland performed at the Summer of the Arts in the Spring event at the Englert Theater on Sunday afternoon.

The event was held as a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Iowa Arts Festival. All proceeds from the event went to The Summer of the Arts. Around 150 people showed up to celebrate, participate in the silent auction, mingle with fellow community members, and listen to their favorite local bands.