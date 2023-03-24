Reasons+to+Join+an+Accelerated+Nursing+Program

Upon graduating and working in the professional world, most people wanting to switch careers choose to pursue a career in nursing. Nursing has always been a preferred second career option for many individuals since it’s a high-growth field with high demand. Getting into a nursing career offers you many opportunities for advancement, greater job security and stability, and a chance to impact other people’s lives.

However, switching to a nursing career can seem challenging, considering you’ve already invested much time and money into another field. The good news, however, is that you can get into this rewarding career in as little as 24 months with an accelerated nursing program, even if you have a non-nursing degree. You can then pursue an accelerated BSN-DNP program, like the online AGPCNP doctorate program available in Iowa, to advance your nursing career in your chosen specialty area. If you have a bachelor’s degree in another field and are aspiring to become a nurse, here are some of the reasons you should consider joining an accelerated nursing program:

1. Expedited Paths to Nursing Careers

Educational expectations for nurses have increased over the years, with more and more employers requiring and encouraging nurses to earn a bachelor’s degree. In fact, a 2020 survey reported over 41 percent of nurses hold a bachelor’s in nursing at the time of licensure. Thus, if you’re considering switching to a nursing career, you should consider earning a BSN degree.

However, enrolling in a traditional BSN degree program can be time-consuming and costly since it can take up to four years to complete. However, if you already have a bachelor’s degree in a non-nursing field, you can earn your BSN in just 12 months with an accelerated nursing program. Accelerated nursing programs usually allow you to transfer credit for general courses from your previous undergraduate studies.

That means you only focus on essential nursing skills during the accelerated program, making it an appealing second career option. The short time frame of an accelerated course allows you to get a quick start on your nursing career.

2. No Previous Nursing Experience Is Required

Accelerated nursing programs are designed for aspiring nurses who already hold a bachelor’s degree in a non-nursing field. While admission requirements vary by college, all accelerated nursing programs require students to hold a bachelor’s degree in other disciplines besides nursing to qualify for enrollment. You don’t need any previous education or work experience in health sciences or nursing to meet admission requirements. This eliminates the barriers to entry into a nursing career.

While you don’t need prior nursing experience to join an accelerated nursing program, having experience in another discipline may help you practice nursing better, whether it’s English or philosophy. That’s because you can apply what you’ve already learned while working in your other field to the field of nursing. For instance, you can use interpersonal communication and critical-thinking skills to improve patient interaction, care delivery, and collaboration with fellow medical professionals.

Joining an accelerated nursing program means you won’t be the only student in the classroom without nursing knowledge since the program is designed specifically for people with undergraduate degrees in other fields.

3. Blended Learning

Accelerated nursing programs usually utilize a blended learning approach involving on-campus and online coursework. This way, you learn nursing theory fully online and develop clinical skills on–campus. Like a traditional nursing program, an accelerated program exposes you to the daily activities of a hospital during clinicals, giving you hands-on training and allowing you to practice under the instruction of a qualified RN. This gives you insights into the type of nursing specialty field you might want to pursue after completing your BSN program.

Blending on-campus clinicals and online coursework provides flexible scheduling, allowing you to study while pursuing your personal and career goals. You can also complete your coursework at your convenience without attending class in person during set hours. For instance, you may decide to complete your coursework on weekends or late at night before going to bed. The flexible schedule allows you to meet other important obligations in life.

4. Quick Career Advancement and Diverse Job Opportunities

Earning your BSN through an accelerated nursing program opens the door to career growth opportunities and educational advancement. Through an accelerated BSN program, you can earn and transfer credits toward your advanced graduate program, like an MSN degree. This allows you to start practicing as a registered nurse and, at the same time, plan for career advancement, saving you both time and money.

Additionally, graduating through an accelerated nursing program allows you to get into diverse nursing roles. Besides working as a registered nurse, you can pursue an MSN degree and work in advanced nursing roles and leadership positions. Since accelerated programs prepare you with the education and skills needed to become a qualified nurse in less than two years, you get an earlier entry into the workforce.

The small classroom sizes of accelerated programs make it easier for you to develop relationships with your professors and other students. This can go a long way in ensuring you get the support you need to complete the program and the NCLEX exam successfully. This way, you can replace retiring nurses and fill the growing need for nurses. Online accelerated programs can also prepare you for graduate degrees required for teaching roles in the nursing field.

Endnote

Accelerated nursing programs are a great option for people looking to pursue a nursing career after spending years working in other fields. An accelerated nursing program allows you to complete your nursing coursework at a fast and earn your BSN degree much more quickly than a traditional program. It also offers you more opportunities to advance your education, take on leadership positions, and increase your earning potential.