3+Best+Baseball+Players+in+the+World

Ohtani’s pitching arsenal includes a fastball that can reach 100 miles per hour, a devastating splitter, and a slider that he added to his repertoire in 2021. As a hitter, Ohtani has tremendous power and can hit the ball to all parts of the field. In 2021, he hit 46 home runs and had an OPS of 1.037, finishing third in the American League MVP voting. Ohtani is a game-changing talent and is one of the most exciting players in the game today.

Fernando Tatis Jr.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is a Dominican baseball player who currently plays for the San Diego Padres in the MLB. Tatis Jr. is a shortstop and displays one of the most impressive offensive skills in the game. He has established himself as one of the most exciting and dynamic players in the game today. In his first full season in 2019, Tatis Jr. hit 22 home runs, stole 16 bases, and had a batting average of .317. He followed that up in 2020 with a 17 home run, 11 stolen base season, despite playing in only 59 games due to a shortened season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, Tatis Jr. solidified his place as one of the game’s best players. He hit 42 home runs and stole 25 bases while batting 282. He is also an exceptional fielder, making several highlight-reel plays every season. Tatis Jr. signed a massive 14-year, $340 million contract extension with the Padres in February 2021, cementing his status as one of the game’s brightest young stars.

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is a Venezuelan baseball player who currently plays for the Atlanta Braves in the MLB. As an outfielder, Acuna Jr. dominates the game with his speed and power. Acuna Jr. burst onto the scene in 2018, hitting 26 home runs and stealing 16 bases in only 111 games. He followed that up in 2019 with a 41 home run, and 37 stolen base season, finishing fifth in the National League MVP voting.

Acuna Jr. suffered a season-ending injury in July 2021, but before that, he was having another outstanding season. He hit 24 home runs, stole 17 bases, and had an OPS of .987 in just 82 games. Acuna Jr. is also an excellent defender, with a cannon for an arm and the ability to make highlight-reel plays in the outfield.

Final Thoughts

These three players are some of the best baseball players in the world. Each player brings a unique set of skills and talents to the game, making them a joy to watch for any fan of the sport. From Ohtani’s two-way dominance to Tatis Jr.’s offensive prowess and Acuna Jr.’s speed and power, these players have proven that they have what it takes to compete at the highest level of baseball. For fans, these players bring entertainment to the game, and for bettors, they are sure winners and offer the best chances to get lucky. Whether you use your bitcoins in baseball, Tron (TRX), your credit/debit card, or e-wallet, a bet on any of these players is a sure way to win big.