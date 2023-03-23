What Is the Colorado Wrongful Death Statute of Limitations?

Losing someone due to wrongful death can be extremely painful. You were excited to meet this person again and spend time together, but their life was cut short by someone else’s negligence or misconduct. Now, you have to face not only the pain of never being able to speak to them again, but also the pain of organizing a funeral, losing wages, and other things.

Each state has its own laws when it comes to wrongful death, and Colorado is no exception. After the tragedy happens, you have a certain amount of time during which you can file the case, known as a “statute of limitations”. What is the statute of limitations for wrongful death in Colorado? Let’s find out.

What Is Wrongful Death?

Wrongful death is a case that occurs when a person is killed due to another individual’s misconduct or negligence. There are different things that lead to something being considered a wrongful death.

For instance, someone might die in criminal activities, car accidents, manufacturing defects, toxic torts, or medical malpractice for it to be considered grounds for a wrongful death case.

In Colorado, the family members of the victim are able to make wrongful death claims against the guilty individual or entity under the Colorado Wrongful Death Act. Moreover, these lawsuits are only available in cases where the victim would’ve had the opportunity to file a personal injury case in the event that they did not pass away.

Who Can File the Wrongful Death Lawsuit?

When someone you’re close to dies due to someone else’s negligence, you may be determined to file a claim as soon as possible. However, before doing so, you should make sure that you are allowed to bring a wrongful death lawsuit, to begin with.

Under Colorado law, only certain individuals are able to file a wrongful death claim for the deceased person. For instance, during the first year after the death of the individual, only their spouse will be legally allowed to file the case. As long as the spouse provides written consent, the children of the deceased can also join the case.

Then, during the second year, the surviving spouse or children can make a claim. In the event that the deceased was not married or did not have any children, the parents are legally entitled to bring a wrongful death lawsuit.