The+Best+Vegas-Style+Sweepstakes+and+Slot+Games+Online+Today

Playing the best Vegas-style slot games for sweepstakes prizes offers you the chance to appreciate the ins and outs of slot play, while still getting the opportunity to score some sweeps prizes.

This article highlights the best sites and slots online, and you’ll learn about some bonus possibilities too, not least the exclusive 5% rakeback offer for Stake.us with the code CRYPTGAMBL. Dive in and discover which sites and slot games you should watch out for.

The best Vegas-style sweepstakes online today

If you start looking online for sweepstakes casinos, you’ll find plenty of them to examine. However, they’re not all on par with each other; some have better offers, games, and other features to share. You’ll find three of the best below.

Stake your claim in some games at Stake.us today

Stake.us has one of the most diverse collections of casino games around, including the best Vegas-style slots you might be looking for. They go large on the social side of things too, offering chatroom action on the site and plenty of activity on their social media pages as well. Players can look forward to in-house exclusive slot games along with ones from external providers such as Pragmatic Play. You can also use the exclusive CRYPTGAMBL coupon to get your 5% rakeback deal today.

Wow Vegas brings forth the wow factor

Wow Vegas is one of the best Vegas-style sweepstakes and slot games sites available, offering some famous 3D slots from Betsoft among others. Five thousand Wow Coins await you inside your new account, and they even provide your first Sweeps Coin to get things underway. Their social media competitions and events provide many other ways to collect Sweeps Coins. They are home to some of the internet’s leading slots too, including Bigger Bass Bonanza: Keeping It Reel.

Fortune Coins offers coins of two types when you play

Oftentimes, the best slots are seen on all the sweepstakes casino sites. However, Fortune Coins does things a little differently by offering games from lesser-known developers such as Blazesoft. They still cover the most popular slot themes though, including zombies, pirates, and luck of the Irish games. There are 140,000 Gold Coins available to claim when you join, along with your first batch of Fortune Coins, so you can see why over one million players have already got involved.

Look out for these features in the best Vegas-style sweepstakes and slot games online

Every casino likes to do its own thing and stand out – and most of them do just that. However, there are several features you should be able to find at any of these sites. You can explore these below to give you a better sense of what’s on offer when you start investigating the possibilities.

Examining the welcome deal

You’ll usually receive some Gold Coins to play with in exchange for opening an account at a social casino. These coins cannot be cashed out or withdrawn at any point – they’re to give you a chance to play the social casino games.

Look for other ways you can get hold of Gold Coins too. You’ll often receive some simply for logging into your account every day. If you use them to play the slots and you claim some prizes, you can boost your Gold Coin stash that way as well.

Sweepstakes competitions, Sweeps Coins, and prizes

Sweeps Coins are a different currency to the Gold Coins. You might receive one or more Sweeps Coins when signing up to a site, but there are other ways you can find them. If you decide to buy more Gold Coins, a site will usually add one or more Sweeps Coins to the purchase, although you can’t buy them on their own.

One of the best ways to be in with a chance of collecting additional Sweeps Coins is by following your selected sweepstakes casino site on social media. There are always competitions and events happening, with Sweeps Coins available as prizes.

The Sweeps Coins are playable for cash prizes at the best Vegas-style sweepstakes casinos. You must always play them once before they become available to cash out. Each social casino will provide rules for this, and they often reveal the various ways you can find the Sweeps Coins too.

Slot game availability

Onto the games now, and while some social casinos offer lots of casino-style games (even table games and video poker), they always focus on slots as the big offering. It’s tempting to look for major developers, and indeed many sites include games from Betsoft, Pragmatic Play, and others.

However, there are other possibilities too, including finding games from developers you may not have come across before. This guarantees you’ll get some unusual slots – ones that you are unfamiliar with. Stake.us stands out for providing players with original titles, so that’s another tick in their column.

It’s not just about the range though. You should also look at how many slots a sweepstakes casino can offer. If you’re playing every day, you may want more variety to keep you entertained. Stake.us does well in this area too, especially when you add in those Stake Original titles.

Can everyone play at the Vegas-style sweepstakes online casinos?

The big exception is the state of Washington, which currently does not allow sweepstakes casinos to operate. Social online casinos can operate in all other US states, but be sure to check the terms and conditions (or terms of use, as they’re sometimes worded) before attempting to create an account at any of these casinos.

That’s because there can sometimes be limitations for other states. Fortune Coins doesn’t allow players from Washington or Idaho, for example. Stake.us includes those two states in its terms and conditions exclusion details, along with three others – New York, Nevada, and Kentucky. This shows how important it is to assess the potential of any social media site before you use it. Their terms and conditions are always accessible and usually linked from somewhere near the bottom of each site.

3 of the top Vegas-style slot games online today

Are you ready to try some of the best Vegas-style slot games? You’ll find these top picks online today, but remember there are many others to try as well. If you haven’t joined a sweeps casino yet, look for an introductory bonus first, like the exclusive welcome offer for newcomers at Stake.us to get 5% rakeback on your losses with the code CRYPTGAMBL.

FAQs

What casinos give you free play for signing up?

If you want to play online casino games for amusement rather than by depositing money to play for real, you can look for online sweepstakes casinos or social gaming casinos. Many social casinos offer sweepstakes prizes, but do check individual sites to know for sure. Stake.us, Wow Vegas, and Fortune Coins are all well-known sites you can play at for free, and still get a chance to try for some real sweeps prizes.

Where can you play sweepstakes online for money?

Sweepstakes prizes are offered at many social gaming casinos online today. Stake.us is one example of a site supplying free play games and the chance to receive real prizes in return for playing with sweeps coins.

Is it legal to join a USA sweepstakes casino?

Residents of most US states can sign up to use sweepstakes casinos as they do not fall under the same rules that are applied to real money casinos. Residents in Washington cannot do this, however, as local laws do not allow them to play at the best Vegas style sweepstakes sites.