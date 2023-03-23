California Child Sexual Abuse Facts and Resources

While it is extremely distressing to be aware that child sexual abuse takes place, the appalling fact is that it does. Sadly, child sexual abuse happens more often than you might expect and the State of California is no exception to this atrocity. It is, therefore, useful to know that there is help available to both the victim and their loved ones to help them to get through such a terrible ordeal.

Child Abuse in California

Across the United States, 3.6 million cases of child abuse are reported every year. According to statistics reported by Child Project, one in three girls and one in five boys is sexually abused before their eighteenth birthday. Of those who are abused, only one-third of incidents are ever formally reported.

In just one year (2017), there were over 220,000 reports of child abuse and neglect across the states of Los Angeles and Orange County.

Who Sexually Abuses Children?

As parents, we try to shield our children by not letting them go alone to public places and telling them not to talk to strangers. Alarmingly, it is not strangers in a crowd who tend to be child abusers, but people who are close to, and have access, to the child. Abuse is carried out by leaders in community groups, school staff, and members of the church more often than one might expect or want to believe. Statistics suggest that of all child abuse victims who have reported the crime, over 90 percent of them knew their abuser.

On the whole, most people who work with children are trustworthy, decent, and kind but it doesn’t take a genius to know that roles giving abusers access to children are going to be a draw to such people.