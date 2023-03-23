Best Real Money Sweepstakes Casinos Illinois: IL Sweeps Casinos

Illinois, known as the Prairie State, is one of several US states that does not allow the operation of online casinos where you can play games with real cash. However, they do allow sweepstakes casinos, sites that do not allow real money betting but instead run according to sweepstakes rules and regulations.

This article covers the best real money sweepstakes casinos in Illinois, along with covering the facts about sweeps sites and what to expect if you sign up to play there.

Learn about the two types of coins you’ll see at IL sweepstakes casinos

The best real money sweepstakes casinos in Illinois provide players with two coins to use on their websites. You can get the facts about these coins below.

Gold Coins: Use these to play fun games

These have no real value other than to help you play the social casino games available at these sites. You can often collect some for signing up, with further login bonuses available each day.

Sweeps Coins: Use these to play for cash prizes

You can never purchase them, but you might receive some for creating an account at an IL sweeps casino. You’ll sometimes be able to mail a request for them and collect others in competitions on social media sites run by the sweeps casinos. After playing with Sweeps, you can redeem them for real money prizes.

Top tip: Look for welcome offers that combine the two coin types

You can often receive your first batch of Gold Coins simply for signing up for an account at your preferred casino. This welcome batch of coins can also include some Sweeps Coins, with the amount varying depending on the site. However, there are variations in the available offers, so you might spot something better.

The top 3 best real money sweeps casinos in Illinois today

If the slot games are calling and you want to play at a legal website available to residents in Illinois, you can rely on the following suggestions.

Keep your finger on the Pulsz at this sweeps casino

Pulsz provides casino players with hundreds of slots to check out and play. They have an active community on Facebook and they offer plenty of promotions there every week, giving you chances to pick up Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins if you take part.

Highlights

Over 500 games available

Includes Megaways slots and Hold and Win slots

Purchases include multiple perks

The lowdown on Pulsz Casino

It doesn’t take long to realize Pulsz limits its casino offering to slot games, but that’s no bad thing. Rather than offering slim pickings that don’t include any major brands or familiar titles, this casino goes large on the slots. It feels as if you’re at a leading casino with many game choices – as indeed you are, albeit in the sweeps casino arena.

When you go into the slots area inside your account, you can narrow the hundreds of games to those on one subject. They also provide you with a search facility if you are wondering whether they stock a specific title. The top games area is a sensible one to begin with, as it includes many famous and much-loved slots to play. Starburst and 5 Lions Megaways are among many others in this section.

You can play with your Gold Coins and earn VIP points to go through the levels in that part of the casino. Furthermore, if you do decide to purchase further batches of Gold Coins, you can expect a Golden Key to unlock other features on the site for a limited time. This is an unusual and welcome feature you won’t see at other Illinois social casinos.

Pick up your introductory Fortune Coins at this casino

One of the first things you’ll see at Fortune Coins is an invitation to pick up 140,000 Gold Coins to start you off. Better still, the opening offer adds 500 Fortune Coins to the mix. These are the site’s version of Sweeps Coins, so they’re playable for the chance to redeem real prize potential.

Highlights

Jackpots offering Fortune Coins as prizes

Fish games included

Slots and other casino games featured

Exploring the features on offer at Fortune Coins

Fortune Coins must rank as one of the brightest social casinos around. The landing page displays some of the best features of the site, so newcomers living in IL can see what’s on offer should they decide to sign up.

The landing page confirms the presence of over 60 casino games, with a few table games and other titles mixed in with the available slots. The site also offers a VIP program, although only the most dedicated players will be invited to join it.

You don’t need to download anything to access the casino, as they’ve provided an instant play experience you can enjoy across a range of devices. They offer a range of ways to top up your coin stash too, with daily login bonuses available every 24 hours. Those include Fortune Coins as well, although there are other ways to collect more of them.

You get a real sense of the scope on offer at Fortune Coins when you begin to explore. You cannot see all the game titles without opening an account, but you will find some slot titles to look at before joining. There is enough detail at the casino to confirm this as a solid place to play if you are searching for the best real money sweepstakes casino in Illinois.

Chumba Casino has a celebratory feel

Watch for long enough and you’ll see the logo at Chumba Casino doing a dance, kickstarting that positive feeling from the beginning. They’re keen to state that you do not need to buy anything to use their casino, which should be the case for a sweepstakes site. Yet they also confirm they’ve given away millions of Sweeps Coins to players who haven’t bought anything, so that is encouraging to know.

Highlights

A mix of slot games

Casino table games available

Sweeps Coins jackpot games available

What can you expect to find at Chumba Casino?

The full Chumba experience is not available to see until you join, but there’s plenty you can learn before that to give you a sense of the experience that awaits at Chumba Casino. For example, there is confirmation that you can look forward to playing table games and jackpot games along with the usual slots. They also promote two slots that share a jackpot, the Fireshot Inferno prize, with the current grand jackpot amount seen on screen. It provides Fortune Coins too rather than Gold Coins, so anyone winning that will get hold of lots of those coins.

They’re clear about having a responsible approach to social gaming too, which is excellent, and they provide links to other pages to read before you sign up. Examples include their terms and conditions, along with a set of sweeps rules pertaining to playing for the sweeps prizes. The clarity of the format is excellent at Chumba Casino, giving you a sense of reliability even if this is the first time you have ever visited a social sweepstakes casino. You’ll soon know how to play and what to do when you have created your free account and you are ready to go.