Complex problems: a guide to solving them

Facing complex problems can often be daunting at first, and many people don’t even know how to start. Solving these kinds of challenges can be made easier by following certain steps, and learning how to prepare to confront them. No matter how challenging, every problem can be addressed in a structured way, making it more manageable and less frightening.

In this article, we take a look at a few strategies that can be applied to any head-scratcher, making it easier to solve.

Understand the problem

This may sound obvious, but when faced with a complex problem, it helps to be fully aware of its extent and ramifications. Puzzles are challenging because of their intricacies. So the first thing you have to do is try to understand it the best you can.

An excellent place to start is to list all the variables in one place, and try to find connections. This structuring will help you discern the full scope of the issue, connect information and generate new insights.

Next, turn to the questions you’ll need to answer in order to solve your problem – the more, the merrier.

That’s just the start. To fully understand the problem at hand, consider possible future scenarios, and keep them in mind.

What are the consequences of the issue? Why is it important to solve it? Besides offering perspective, these questions will also help you stay motivated as you start to build solutions for tackling the issue. It will also provide some light at the end of the tunnel and assuage the feelings of insecurity which are commonplace when first encountering an issue.

We recommend using a decision tree maker to help you in this endeavor, especially if the solution requires the input of multiple people.

Assemble information

As you become aware of the problem as a whole, you’ll probably identify some unknowns which are crucial to solving it. Learn more about them!

Depending on the complexity of your task and its deadline, you may not have time to become an expert, so ask for help where required. For work-related problems, there’s a good chance someone on your team is qualified to help and offer welcome insight and observations.

That said, doing your own research is ideal. Other people’s skills and knowledge are always welcome, but if you want to get ahead of the problem, you’ll need to understand the whole picture.

Brainstorm

Once you have all this new information at hand, it’s time to consider what to do with it. Brainstorming is a great way to tackle complex problems, which often demand creative thinking and out-of-the-box ideas. A good tip is to let the problem “sit” for a while – outstanding solutions in the field of science, for example, have been known to occur during leisure time.

The most famous example is Archimedes discovering how to demonstrate and describe the principles of buoyant force while taking a relaxing bath, after a long day of worrying about the issue. When a problem is in the back of your mind, your brain is free to figure out a thing or two, even if you’re not directly thinking about it. But be aware – letting your thoughts wander is not the same thing as procrastinating! The latter should only take place once the hard work is done.

Have a well-structured plan

Having considered a route to the solution, it is time to organize it into a series of steps. Arrange tasks in a logical sequence, and proceed toward the solution. The closer you stick to the plan, the easier it gets.

One small task at a time

This is a useful psychological trick. It can be scary to think about a major project as a whole, but if you think of it as multiple small steps, suddenly it gets easier to digest. So break down your project into several small assignments – you’ll be aware of progress as you complete each one of them, increasing your motivation to finish the job. Also, when you approach problems one step at a time, making an effort can seem way more enjoyable. Think of your complex problem as merely a collection of simple ones.

Leave room for change

Don’t set anything in stone. As you progress, you may realize that you did something wrong, or gain some new insights. This should be welcomed, and means you understand enough to reflect, recognize past mistakes, identify new paths, and make improvements. Keep in mind that complex problems are challenging by definition, and chances are you are not going to nail them from the very start, so leave room for change.