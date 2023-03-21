The Growing Trend of Personalised Skincare and Makeup Routines

As a young woman, I understand the importance of finding products that work for my skin. Every person’s skin is unique, and using products that are not tailored to our individual needs can do more harm than good. That’s why personalised skincare and makeup routines are gaining popularity, as they allow us to customize our beauty routine to our skin’s specific needs.

As consumers become increasingly mindful of what they put on their skin, package goods cosmetics are evolving to meet the demand for personalised skincare and makeup routines.

Today’s consumers want products tailored to their specific skin type and concerns, rather than a one-size-fits-all solution. And suppliers and retailers have both taken note of this trend. Whether is it the shelves of Sephora or the online catalogues of beauty supply-side marketplaces like BeautySourcing.com, we are seeing an increasing number of brands showcasing products that support personalised skincare in their offerings.