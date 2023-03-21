Social Casino Games: List of the Best Social Casino Slots
March 21, 2023
Social casino games allow players who aren’t keen on spending money at casinos to try the games anyway, without risk of losing any cash. Often, the games are identical to those played for real elsewhere. You can examine some of the best sites and slots online today in this article.
You’ll also learn about other aspects of the sites, including exclusive bonuses like the Stake.us 5% rakeback bonus with the code CRYPTGAMBL, available only for newcomers.
Here are two differences to be aware of:
- You can play for free
- You cannot gain any real payouts from the games
>>> Register now at Stake.us & Us Exclusive Bonus Code CRYPTGAMBL <<<
What are social casino games?
They share many similarities with the casino games you’d play for real at standard online casinos. In fact, often they’re the same games, just played in a different way.
That second point is vital to remember. If you ‘win’ any coins, they’re granted as Gold Coins or a similar type of virtual currency, depending on what the individual casino uses. This could be credits or tokens. In each case, they’re added to your casino balance, and this can never be withdrawn.
>>> Register now at stake.us <<<
3 advantages of diving into the best social casino games
There are some perks to note if you are thinking about playing these social casino games. You can learn more about them below.
1: No money required
This is in contrast to real casinos where you can only play the games if you are willing to bet on them with real funds. With social casino games, you can sign up and receive credits to get you started. You’re then able to try and win more, along with receiving daily bonuses just for signing into your account. Watch for opening offers too, including the 5% exclusive rakeback offer for the code CRYPTGAMBL when you join Stake.us Casino.
2: It allows you to play all kinds of casino games
While slots are present at all these casinos, just as they are at real ones, you’ll often find other casino games to try as well. These can range from roulette and blackjack through to scratch cards and even some bingo variations. Each site has its own mix of games, so it is sensible to examine them and see which site has the most appeal to you.
3: You can take part in tournaments and other events
These add another layer of enjoyment to the experience. Leaderboards and competitions provide more ways to claim more Gold Coins to play with. You might spot friends taking part too, and some sites let you chat with other players in the on-site chat rooms. You can do the same on their social media pages too.
3 top sites to try for social casino games action
Now it’s time to discover the best places to play. You’ve got three to choose from below.
Stake.us delivers everything you could expect from a social casino
When you arrive at Stake.us, you can see how much is offered in the first few seconds you’re there. The menu provides a list of the game areas, with slots featured in the Stake Originals and the main game section.
With 388 slots on offer – and counting – you’re not going to run out of titles to play for a while. Once you’ve claimed your 5% exclusive rakeback bonus with the welcome code CRYPTGAMBL, you can choose your first slot game to play.
The best slots at Stake.us
Sweet Bonanza
This game really is on the sweet side of things, with candies of all kinds landing across six reels. Each of those reels offers five spots for candies to land on. You won’t find any wilds in the game, but the scattered lollipops are ideal for netting some free spins. Stay alert for multicolored candy bombs during those spins, as they could produce multipliers of up to 100x.
Wild Wild Bananas
Here’s a slot to go bananas over, thanks to some hard work from Pragmatic Play. The unusual format offers five reels, with three icons on reels one and two and increasing to four on the final three reels. There are three jackpots, wild icons, bonus monkeys, and bananas marked with a value. Find a wild landing on the same spin as the bananas and you’ll collect that value from all visible bananas.
Big Bass Keeping It Reel
Here’s another in the Big Bass series from Pragmatic Play. You can play this independently of the others, but it has similar elements, including the wild fisherman. You can also search for scattered bass leaping out of the water. Try and collect fish money symbols and look for the chance to play some free games too.
BetRivers.net supplies games from multiple sources
BetRivers.net includes some blackjack and table games among the slots, although the latter still provides the lion’s share of the action on the site. You may spot a few exclusive titles as you begin exploring the site, something that’s always refreshing to see. They also supply a list of the hottest available games at present – those that are producing an above-average payout for players.
There are over 500 slots available on their website, so you’ll always find something to grab your attention. With that many titles on offer from various developers, it’s easy to spot a game based on a topic, character, or creature that appeals to you. With a two-step process ready for you to sign up with, you’re moments away from getting started.
The best slots at BetRivers.net
Santa’s Great Gifts
Go festive with this Pragmatic Play slot game, where you can discover what kinds of gifts Santa might have for you. Six reels are packed with Christmas symbols, including Santa himself as a scatter. If he appears at least four times in a spin, you can begin the free spin round. This includes a progressive element that can bring multipliers into play of various values.
Wilderland
This is another delight from NetEnt, who know how to put together an entertaining slot. It takes you into a mysterious forest, with the four card suits made from leaves to add a neat touch to proceedings. The title inspires the inclusion of five types of wild icons too, so this is a slot that you can settle into for a longer session of play.
Strolling Staxx
Another NetEnt title, and one of several that contain the word Staxx in the title. This refers to stacks of identical symbols landing on the same reel – and hopefully more than one at a time. Expect plenty of cubed fruit in this game, plus respins to enjoy if you manage to get a full stack of matching symbols on any reel.
Pulsz offers over 300 assorted games to play
Pulsz provides its players with hundreds of slot games, refusing to muddy their gaming waters with any other casino game type. That could be good news for you if you’re only interested in playing those games, and you can secure your first batch of Gold Coins simply by opening your account there.
They promote lots of offers across Facebook and Instagram every week, offering more Gold Coins to play their social casino games with in the process, so it’s worth following them there. While you don’t need to buy any further coins, they provide a range of Gold Coin packages to look through.
The best slots at Pulsz
Fruit Party
Pragmatic Play serves up plenty of fruit in this game, and if you enjoy it, you can spot a sequel at Pulsz as well. It offers a larger 7 x 7 grid, which means you must search for five or more identical symbols touching either vertically, horizontally, or both to grab the relevant prize. You can also net between 10 and 14 free games for finding three or more scatters.
Diamond Strike
Have you struck gold – or diamonds – by finding this game? Pragmatic Play delivers another slot game filled with classic symbols including fruits and diamonds, spread across five reels instead of three. They’ve included four jackpots, along with diamond wilds and a chance to spot the free spin scatter symbols to earn those very spins.
Olympian Gods
Head for Mount Olympus and discover what 3 Oaks Gaming holds in store for you. This game offers five reels set into an ancient temple. That temple appears in more detail as a wild symbol, landing on all reels apart from the first one. The hand of Zeus holding a lightning bolt plays as the scatter, and if you can find three, you’ll go through to play 10 free spins.
The best social casino slot games await
Social casino games such as slots allow access to all kinds of themes and topics. Social gaming does more than pass the time – it offers entertainment, relaxation, and a chance to compete with friends and family. With some sites offering welcome deals, including Stake.us and its exclusive 5% rakeback offer for new players when using the code CRYPTGAMBL, you can see there is a lot of potential on offer if you choose to play these games.
FAQs
What are social casino games examples?
Social casinos are sites you can play at without depositing or spending any money. Typical examples include Stake.us, BetRivers.net, and Pulsz. They all provide a selection of casino games you would find at regular online casinos. The difference is that you will play those games with virtual credits or Gold Coins, freely available when you sign up and when logging in at later stages.
Are social casinos gambling?
Social casinos carry many of the same games you will find at real online casinos. For example, there are slots, table games, and card games. However, social casinos do not provide gambling because you play those games with Gold Coins or other credits that don’t cost you anything. You cannot win any real prizes at social casinos. The exception is at sweepstakes casinos, where you can collect and play with Sweeps Coins for a chance to win for real. There is still no requirement to pay for anything to get hold of those coins though.
Why do people play social casinos?
The name reveals the answer – people can connect with other players on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. It’s possible to compete with other players if you play the same games, too. You can enjoy the features in lots of online casino games without betting real cash on them. Many people like the entertainment and feel no need to bet for real.