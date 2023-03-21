Social Casino Games: List of the Best Social Casino Slots

3 top sites to try for social casino games action

Now it’s time to discover the best places to play. You’ve got three to choose from below.

Stake.us delivers everything you could expect from a social casino

When you arrive at Stake.us, you can see how much is offered in the first few seconds you’re there. The menu provides a list of the game areas, with slots featured in the Stake Originals and the main game section.

With 388 slots on offer – and counting – you’re not going to run out of titles to play for a while. Once you’ve claimed your 5% exclusive rakeback bonus with the welcome code CRYPTGAMBL, you can choose your first slot game to play.

The best slots at Stake.us

Sweet Bonanza

This game really is on the sweet side of things, with candies of all kinds landing across six reels. Each of those reels offers five spots for candies to land on. You won’t find any wilds in the game, but the scattered lollipops are ideal for netting some free spins. Stay alert for multicolored candy bombs during those spins, as they could produce multipliers of up to 100x.

Wild Wild Bananas

Here’s a slot to go bananas over, thanks to some hard work from Pragmatic Play. The unusual format offers five reels, with three icons on reels one and two and increasing to four on the final three reels. There are three jackpots, wild icons, bonus monkeys, and bananas marked with a value. Find a wild landing on the same spin as the bananas and you’ll collect that value from all visible bananas.

Big Bass Keeping It Reel

Here’s another in the Big Bass series from Pragmatic Play. You can play this independently of the others, but it has similar elements, including the wild fisherman. You can also search for scattered bass leaping out of the water. Try and collect fish money symbols and look for the chance to play some free games too.

BetRivers.net supplies games from multiple sources

BetRivers.net includes some blackjack and table games among the slots, although the latter still provides the lion’s share of the action on the site. You may spot a few exclusive titles as you begin exploring the site, something that’s always refreshing to see. They also supply a list of the hottest available games at present – those that are producing an above-average payout for players.

There are over 500 slots available on their website, so you’ll always find something to grab your attention. With that many titles on offer from various developers, it’s easy to spot a game based on a topic, character, or creature that appeals to you. With a two-step process ready for you to sign up with, you’re moments away from getting started.