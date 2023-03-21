Meet+the+sophisticated+pigs+of+The+Great+Pigsby+slot

When wandering the virtual casino floors, you’ll discover an array of characters and themes as you scroll. This includes none other than a posh couple of pigs, who just so happen to be the Lord and Lady of Pigsby Manor.

That’s right, amongst the many Paddy Power online slot games available to choose from, there is indeed a slot dedicated to all things piggy – high-class pigs for that matter!

Have we intrigued you with the talk of sophisticated piggies?

Well, dear reader, to find out more about the Lord and Lady Pigsby, where they live and where you can find them –

You’ll need to scroll down to read more.

The Great Pigsby

Welcome to a small town filled with pigs of all classes. However, where this slot is set in particular, only the finest, most elite and sophisticated pigs are welcomed through the doors of Pigsby Manor.

This game is set within the grounds of Pigsby Estate, in the shadows of the great mansion, Pigsby Manor, home to Lord and Lady Pigsby. Here, you’ll stumble upon a game grid comprised of five reels and three rows, filled with pure and utter sophistication. Only those who are in the know, know that this is the place to be – especially if you’re a high rolling pig that oozes class.

To get the reels in motion, you can wager anything between 0.10 credits and 200 credits, per spin.

Symbols

With this being a high-class affair, expect nothing less than the finest symbols on the reels and rows at play here, that will surely dazzle you. The symbols to be found here include:

Playing card symbols 10, J, Q, K and A sparkle with jewel-encrusted diamonds within

A flute of the finest champagne, complete with some sparkling diamonds

A glitzy, yet glamorous emerald ring

A shiny, golden gramophone

Lady Pigsby

Lord Pigsby

A diamond-encrusted WILD

A gold, shiny coin

To create a winning symbol combination, you’ll need to match two or more symbols to start seeing a return on your wager. There are 243 ways to win on the five reels and three rows at play.

However, if you’re looking to up the ante on the reels, you could try landing the diamond-encrusted WILD or the gold coin. These can substitute for other standard symbols on the reels, yet also hold the activation power for many bonus features such as:

Wild Respins

10 free spins

The Pigsby Spin

Out of all the bonus features to be unlocked, The Pigsby Spin is the most lucrative of them all.

So, will you be heading to the Pigsby Estate to rub shoulders with the elite? Will you be spinning the five reels and three rows, hoping you land one of the 243 ways to win? Or will you be left bedazzled by the sheer number of diamond-encrusted symbols at play?

There’s only one way to find out, and that’s by visiting the Lord and Lady of The Great Pigsby.